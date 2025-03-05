Their appointment comes at a crucial time when the judiciary is striving to enhance efficiency, integrity, and access to justice. Here’s a closer look at the new judges and what they bring to the legal system.

The newly appointed judges come from varied professional backgrounds, including judicial administration, prosecution, private practice, academia, corporate law, and human rights advocacy. Their expertise spans key areas such as anti-corruption, financial crimes, commercial litigation, land transactions, and international law.

Who are they?

1. Lady Justice Sarah Langa Siu

Lady Justice Sarah Langa Siu is a distinguished legal professional with over 19 years of experience in Uganda’s Judiciary, known for her leadership in judicial administration and anti-corruption efforts. She began her career in 2005 as a Magistrate Grade One and became one of the pioneer Magistrates at the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court, rising to the rank of Deputy Registrar.

She introduced the Court’s first Open Day, now institutionalized in the Judiciary, and earned an Outstanding Performance Award in 2015. In 2020, she was appointed Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, making history as the youngest to hold the position. As Chief Registrar, she supervised the Lower Bench and played a crucial role in the Judiciary’s administration.

Lady Justice Langa also contributed significantly to the transparent procurement of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal buildings and the implementation of the Administration of Judiciary Act 2020. In 2024, she received an Excellent Performance Award from the Chief Justice for her work on the Judiciary Contracts Committee.

A strong advocate for gender equality, she mentors young lawyers and champions girl-child education. She holds an LLB from Makerere University, an LLM, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration. Her success is attributed to God, family support, hard work, and excellence.

2. Lady Justice Bareebe Rosemary Ngabirano

Lady Justice Bareebe Rosemary Ngabirano is a highly experienced judicial officer with over 27 years in Uganda’s Judiciary. Rising through the ranks from Magistrate to Registrar, she now serves as an Acting Judge of the High Court, bringing deep expertise in judicial administration, case adjudication, and policy development.

Before her appointment, she was the Registrar, overseeing the coordination of the High Court and the Magistrates’ courts to ensure efficiency and accountability. She has played a pivotal role in judicial reforms, policy implementation, and strategic planning, serving on several key committees such as the Judiciary Disciplinary Committee and the Judiciary Case Management Committee.

Her previous roles include Assistant Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Chief Magistrate, and Magistrate Grade I, where she handled complex legal matters and promoted alternative dispute resolution. Additionally, she contributed to judicial training as a tutor and external examiner at the Law Development Centre.

Justice Bareebe holds a Master of Laws in Human Rights and Democratisation from the University of Pretoria, an MBA from Uganda Martyrs University, and a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University. A member of the Uganda Judicial Officers Association and the International Association of Women Judges, she is committed to judicial reforms, anti-corruption initiatives, and gender-based violence case management. Her extensive experience continues to strengthen Uganda’s legal system as she embarks on her new role in the High Court.

3. Lady Justice Babirye Mary

Justice Babirye Mary is a seasoned judicial officer with 24 years of experience in Uganda’s Judiciary. Before her appointment as a High Court Judge, she served as Deputy Registrar at the Supreme Court and held various key positions, including Chief Magistrate and Acting Registrar. She has expertise in judicial administration, case adjudication, mediation, and taxation rulings, handling complex legal matters across different High Court circuits.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Management Studies, a Law Degree from Makerere University, and is pursuing a Master’s in Law. A member of professional legal associations, she is committed to judicial integrity and access to justice.

4. Lady Justice Lillian Alum Omara

Lady Justice Lillian Alum Omara is a seasoned legal professional with over 25 years of experience in international criminal law, prosecution, and anti-corruption. She has played a crucial role in Uganda’s justice system, handling complex cases in transnational crimes, terrorism, and financial crimes. Before her appointment as Acting Judge of the High Court, she served as Chief State Attorney at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), overseeing the International Crimes Department. She has prosecuted high-profile cases and contributed to international legal cooperation.

Omara has also worked as a Senior State Attorney at the Anti-Corruption Division, where she pioneered prosecution-guided investigations, leading to improved conviction rates. She has mentored legal professionals, trained law enforcement, and contributed to legal reforms. She holds an LLM in International Crime and Justice, along with other legal qualifications. As a member of key professional associations, Justice Omara is dedicated to the rule of law, victim protection, and judicial reform.

5. Justice Charles Kasibayo

Justice Charles Kasibayo brings over 18 years of experience in litigation, legal advisory services, and estate administration. Prior to his appointment as Acting Judge of the High Court, he served as the Administrator General of Uganda for 11 years. Under his leadership, the Office of the Administrator General earned national recognition for outstanding service delivery in 2019.

Justice Kasibayo played a key role in the amendment of Uganda’s succession laws, including the Administrator General’s Act and the Succession Act, and worked on combating land fraud. He holds a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice, and specialized training in international business transactions and extractive industry agreements.

His commitment to governance, anti-corruption, and access to justice continues to shape Uganda’s judicial system.

6. Lady Justice Mary Kaitesi Kisakye

Justice Mary Kaitesi Kisakye is a dedicated judicial officer with over 25 years in legal practice, including 22 years on the bench. Prior to her appointment as Acting Judge of the High Court, she served as the Registrar for Magistrates Affairs and Data Management, and also as Registrar for Planning and Development.

Her career began at FIDA-Uganda as a Legal/Program Officer, where she provided legal aid to women and children, a role that laid the foundation for her commitment to justice and gender equity. She is an active member of FIDA-Uganda’s Board of Directors and a Rotarian involved in community service.

Justice Kaitesi holds a Master’s in Peace and Conflict Resolution, a Master of Laws in Oil and Gas, and multiple Postgraduate Diplomas in Legal Practice, Human Resource Management, and Social Justice. She is passionate about judicial reforms, alternative dispute resolution, and mentorship. Her appointment reflects her commitment to justice and access to legal empowerment for all.

7. Lady Justice Susan Odongo

Her Lordship is an experienced Advocate with 20 years of service at the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, including ten years in the Directorate of Civil Litigation. Before her recent appointment as a Judge of the High Court, she served in the Directorate of Legal Advisory Services, rising from State Attorney to Principal State Attorney.

She represented Uganda at the East African Court of Justice in one of its earliest cases, Reference No. 3 of 2007, where she was part of the team defending Uganda. In the Directorate of Legal Advisory Services, she contributed to drafting and negotiating international agreements.

Her Lordship holds an MBA from the Eastern and Southern African Management Institute (ESAMI), a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Centre, and an LLB (Hons) from Makerere University.

8. Justice Karoli Lwanga Ssemogerere

Justice Karoli Ssemogerere is an accomplished international lawyer with over 25 years of experience in legal practice, public policy, legislative drafting, and dispute resolution across multiple jurisdictions, including Uganda and the United States. He was admitted to practice in U.S. Federal Court of Appeals and U.S. Tax Court.

Before his appointment as Acting Judge of the High Court, Justice Ssemogerere was a Partner at Mukumbya Musoke Advocates, specializing in litigation, dispute resolution, and corporate law. He has represented clients in significant human rights, constitutional, and commercial cases in all courts of judicature in Uganda.

He has also played a key role in legislative drafting and policy reform, advising government agencies like the Uganda Communications Commission, COMESA, and the Ministry of ICT on sector reforms, including telecommunications and broadcasting laws.

Justice Ssemogerere holds an LLM from Harvard University and a Master’s in Government and Public Affairs from Johns Hopkins University. He is a member of the Uganda Law Society, East African Law Society, New York Bar Association, and Commonwealth Association of Legislative Counsel. His appointment to the High Court underscores his extensive legal expertise and commitment to Uganda’s judicial and regulatory frameworks.

9. Lady Justice Joanita Gertrude Bushara

Lady Justice Joanita Gertrude Bushara is a seasoned legal professional with over 23 years of experience in land transactions, corporate law, and family law. Before she was appointed Judge of the High Court, she was the Founding Partner of Justitia Law Advocates and had practiced at Kakuru & Co. Advocates and Lumonya, Bushara & Co. Advocates, offering high-level legal services in litigation, advisory, and contract negotiations.

Justice Bushara also served as a Lecturer at the Law Development Centre for 14 years, specializing in Land Transactions and Domestic Relations. She played key roles in legal training and reform, including as Deputy Head of the Clinical Legal Education Department and Head of Subject for Domestic Relations. She was also a member of the Law Development Centre’s Management Committee.

She holds a Master of Laws in Oil and Gas, a Graduate Diploma in Women’s Law, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice. An active member of the Uganda Law Society, Justice Bushara is a passionate advocate for legal education and judicial excellence.

10. Justice Simon Peter Kinobe

Justice Simon Peter Kinobe is an accomplished legal professional with over 18 years of experience in legal practice, governance, and dispute resolution. Before he was appointed Acting Judge of the High Court, he was a Partner at Ortus Advocates, specializing in dispute resolution, tax, and infrastructure law. He also served as President of the Uganda Law Society, where he championed legal specialization and regulatory reform.

Justice Kinobe has held several leadership roles, including Chairperson of the National Bureau for Non-Governmental Organisations and Member of the Law Council. He has a background in anti-corruption and civil litigation, having worked as a Senior Inspectorate Officer at the Inspectorate of Government. He has also lectured at Kampala International University in Human Rights and Commercial Law.

A member of various legal organizations, including the Uganda Law Society and the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Justice Kinobe’s appointment to the High Court reflects his commitment to justice, governance, and judicial integrity.

11. Justice Vincent Opyene

Justice Vincent Opyene is a distinguished legal professional with over two decades of experience in criminal prosecution, wildlife law enforcement, anti-corruption, and legal advisory services.

Prior to his appointment as Judge of the High Court, he was the Founder and CEO of the Natural Resource Conservation Network (NRCN), where he led efforts to combat wildlife crime and strengthen environmental law enforcement across Africa. He also served as Legal Counsel at the Uganda Wildlife Authority and as a State Prosecutor at the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Justice Opyene holds a Master’s in Anti-Corruption Studies, a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University, and various postgraduate diplomas, including in Legal Practice and Wildlife Management. His work has earned him several prestigious awards, including the Tusk Conservation Award.

A passionate advocate for environmental justice, governance, and the rule of law, Justice Opyene’s contributions continue to shape Uganda’s judiciary.

12. Lady Justice Sarah Birungi Kalibbala

Lady Justice Sarah Birungi Kalibbala is a seasoned legal professional with 23 years of experience in law enforcement, prosecution, and governance. Before her appointment as Judge of the High Court, she served as the Director of Legal Affairs at the Inspectorate of Government, where she led the prosecution of corruption cases, supervised asset recovery, and contributed to significant legal reforms. She was the first Ugandan prosecutor to secure a conviction for illicit enrichment and played a key role in drafting the Anti-Corruption Court Case Management Rules.

Justice Birungi has also been involved in regional and international anti-corruption efforts, serving as President of the Asset Recovery Interagency Network for Eastern Africa (ARINEA). She holds a Master’s in Business Administration, a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice, and a Bachelor of Laws.

Her expertise in legal enforcement and commitment to governance continues to shape Uganda’s judiciary as she embarks on her judicial tenure.

13. Justice Isaac Bonny Teko

Justice Isaac Bonny Teko is a highly experienced legal professional with over two decades of expertise in financial regulation, corporate law, and governance. Before his appointment as Acting High Court Judge, he served as Deputy Director of Legal Affairs at the Bank of Uganda, where he played a key role in drafting laws and policies for the financial sector and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Justice Teko has also worked as an Inspectorate Officer and Prosecutor at the Inspectorate of Government, handling corruption cases. He holds an MBA from ESAMI, a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University, and specialized training in banking law, corporate governance, and alternative dispute resolution.

His appointment to the High Court reflects his dedication to legal excellence and his contribution to financial sector governance and justice delivery in Uganda.

14. Lady Justice Deepa Verma

Lady Justice Deepa Verma is a distinguished legal practitioner with over 25 years of experience in corporate law, intellectual property, and commercial litigation. Before her appointment as Acting High Court Judge, she was the Founding and Managing Partner of Verma & Partners, a firm known for its expertise in corporate advisory and dispute resolution.

Justice Verma has handled numerous pro bono cases and contributed to legal reforms as a mentor and advocate for ethical legal practice. She was the first female President of the Makerere Law Society and has received several prestigious awards, including Best Female Practitioner in Private Practice.

Justice Verma holds a Master of Laws in Oil and Gas from Uganda Christian University and is a member of multiple legal associations. Her appointment as Acting Judge reflects her dedication to justice, mentorship, and strengthening Uganda’s judiciary.

15. Lady Justice Grace Flavia Lamuno

Justice Grace Flavia Lamuno is a distinguished legal professional with over 20 years of experience in legal education, corporate law, and commercial law. Before her appointment as Acting High Court Judge, she was a Lecturer in Business Law at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) and an Advocate of the High Court, specializing in corporate governance, investment law, and business transactions.

She holds a Master of Laws from Makerere University and is pursuing a PhD in Law, at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, focusing on corporate rescue procedures in Uganda. A member of several legal associations, Justice Lamuno is passionate about legal education, ethics, and justice reforms. Her appointment reflects her commitment to upholding the rule of law and strengthening Uganda’s judicial system.

16. Lady Justice Fatuma Nanziri Bwanika

Justice Fatuma Nanziri Bwanika is a distinguished legal professional with over 20 years of experience in the legal and public service sectors. Before her appointment as a High Court Judge, she was a Principal State Attorney at the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, advising government ministries on contract drafting, treaty negotiations, and procurement regulations. She played a key role in Uganda’s Economic Partnership Agreement with the EU and contributed to major infrastructure projects like the Standard Gauge Railway.

Additionally, Justice Fatuma is a part-time lecturer at the Islamic University in Uganda, teaching Family Law and Public International Law. She holds a Master of Laws from Lund University, specializing in International Human Rights and Labor Rights, and is a member of FIDA Uganda, the Uganda Law Society, and other legal associations. Her appointment reflects her dedication to legal excellence and governance in Uganda.

17. Justice Kwemara Kafuuzi Gelase

Justice Kafuuzi is a seasoned legal practitioner with over 20 years of experience in human rights, land law, criminal law, and constitutional litigation. Before he was appointed a High Court Judge, he was Managing Partner at Rwakafuuzi & Co. Advocates, where he led strategic litigation and legal advisory services.

He has successfully litigated high-profile constitutional cases, including landmark decisions on freedom of assembly and human rights violations, alongside extensive pro bono work for marginalized communities. Justice Kafuuzi has also contributed to legal education and law reporting in Uganda.

Holding a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University, he is currently pursuing a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration and Management. A member of the Uganda Law Society, East African Law Society, and Uganda Catholic Lawyers Association, his appointment reflects his commitment to the rule of law and access to justice in Uganda.

18. Justice Andrew Khaukha

Justice Andrew Khaukha is a distinguished legal professional with over two decades of experience in judicial reforms, legislative drafting, legal research, and alternative dispute resolution. Before his appointment as Acting High Court Judge, he served as Technical Advisor to the Judiciary, advising top judicial leaders on reforms and drafting key legal frameworks, including the Civil Procedure (Amendment) Rules and Plea Bargaining Guidelines.

He has played a pivotal role in reducing case backlogs and implementing Uganda’s Alternative Justice Strategy and Plea Bargaining Programme. A Master of Dispute Resolution from Pepperdine University, he is also an Adjunct Professor at Pepperdine University’s Caruso School of Law. His appointment reflects his dedication to enhancing Uganda’s legal system and promoting access to justice.

19. Justice Godfrey Himbaza

Justice Godfrey Himbaza is a seasoned legal professional with over 20 years of experience in litigation, corporate law, constitutional law, and regulatory matters. Before his appointment as Acting High Court Judge, he was a Senior Partner at OSH Advocates, leading the Litigation Department and handling high-profile cases. He previously served as a State Attorney at the Ministry of Justice & Constitutional Affairs, managing government legal affairs and legislative drafting.

He has also contributed to legal education as a Lecturer at Kampala International University and Makerere University, specializing in Natural Resources Law. Holding a Master of Laws in Oil and Gas from Uganda Christian University, he is a member of the Uganda Law Society and the East African Law Society. His appointment reflects his dedication to the rule of law, access to justice, and judicial integrity.

20. Lady Justice Ginamia Melody Ngwatu

Justice Ginamia Melody Ngwatu is a seasoned legal professional with over 20 years of experience in judicial administration, human rights, and legal education. Before her appointment as a High Court Judge, she was Deputy Registrar in charge of Complaints and Investigations at the Judicial Service Commission, overseeing judicial misconduct investigations and legal accountability. She has also served as a Senior Lecturer at the Law Development Centre, shaping future legal practitioners.

Her career includes leadership roles at the Judicial Service Commission and Uganda Human Rights Commission, contributing to legal policy and human rights advocacy. Holding a Doctor of Laws (LLD) from the University of Pretoria and multiple postgraduate qualifications, she is a member of the Uganda Law Society and the Uganda Christian Lawyers Fraternity.

21. Lady Justice Nakiganda Ida

Justice Nakiganda Ida is a seasoned lawyer and human rights advocate with over 20 years of experience. Before her appointment as a High Court Judge, she served as Director of Complaints, Investigations, and Legal Services at the Uganda Human Rights Commission, overseeing case investigations, legal services, and tribunal processes. She played a key role in digitizing the complaints management system, enhancing access to justice.

She has advised the Human Rights Committee of Parliament and led research on critical legal issues, including land disputes and civic education policies. Holding a Master of Laws from the University of Notre Dame, she is a member of the Uganda Law Society and the East African Law Society.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Management Studies, a Law Degree from Makerere University, and is pursuing a Master’s in Law. A member of professional legal associations, she is committed to judicial integrity and access to justice.