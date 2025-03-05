Speaking in Parliament, Mpuuga criticized the government’s failure to hold security personnel accountable for electoral violence, citing the case of journalist Kasirye Ashraf, who was shot and left injured during election-related violence. He pointed out that the officer responsible was instead promoted, raising concerns over a culture of impunity.

“I saw my brother Bahati very constrained, trying to hazard an explanation, but the reality is those who committed crimes against citizens have never been brought to book. The gentleman who shot a journalist is known and well-documented. He is exiled in the US, while the shooter was promoted,” Mpuuga stated.

He particularly pointed to the recent Kawempe by-election violence as a “rehearsal of what lies ahead,” questioning why the military was deployed in a civilian electoral process.

“There is no rational explanation for the presence of the military in a by-election. If we maintain this path, let’s amend the law and have the army elect their own representatives in their barracks so we can see what kind of democracy they exercise,” he said.

The former Leader of Opposition also warned that Parliament must not remain passive in the face of electoral violence, arguing that the institution should act as a firewall against unconstitutional practices. He dismissed anticipated government statements on the matter as empty rhetoric, urging lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to take a stand against election-related violence.

“If we are intentional about building democracy, we must confront the truth. If elections are unwanted, then abolish them and rule by martial law. But this pretense of statements upon statements must stop. It is simply illegality and impunity, and those who commit crimes are rewarded,” he remarked.

The opposition legislator called on Parliament to demand more than mere explanations from the government, stressing that electoral commissions and other institutions must be empowered to function independently.

“We need to understand as a people what we are dealing with a commission that is disempowered, a system where brutality has become normalized. Parliament must not just look on and lament,” he added.

Mpuuga’s remarks add to growing concerns from opposition politicians and civil society over the role of security forces in Uganda’s electoral processes.