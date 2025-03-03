BY EDRISA SSENTONGO

Kikuube District’s Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Amlan Tumusiime, a prominent figure and aspiring Member of Parliament for Bughaya County, took center stage this week as the chief guest at two fundraising functions held at local churches in the region.

His presence at St. Peter’s Church Kibegenya and Mbiiwe Church of Uganda in Bughaya County marked a significant moment for both the Christian community and his political aspirations.

During the fundraising events, Tumusiime called on Christians to embrace faith and trust in the power of belief, emphasizing that everything one desires—be it a happy marriage, a thriving family, or success in life—is achievable with unwavering faith in God.

Drawing on the story of Job from the Bible, Tumusiime illustrated the importance of enduring through life’s challenges, no matter how difficult. He highlighted Job’s resilience through suffering and his eventual triumph, underscoring that faith in God has the power to overcome any tribulation.

“I want to thank the church leaders who continue to pray for me and support our efforts in transforming the lives of our people. Your faith in this mission is truly inspiring,” Tumusiime remarked, expressing his gratitude for the church’s constant encouragement.

Tumusiime’s message resonated with the congregants, many of whom had gathered with high hopes for the successful completion of the church construction projects. The RDC demonstrated his commitment not only to the spiritual well-being of his constituents but also to their physical and infrastructural growth by making significant financial contributions.

At St. Peter’s Church Kibegenya, Tumusiime donated 1 million Uganda shillings and 50 chairs, providing much-needed support to help complete the church’s building. His donation was met with joyous celebrations from the congregation, who expressed their deep gratitude.

Further amplifying his generosity, Tumusiime presented 5 million Uganda shillings to Mbiiwe Anglican Church, helping the congregation meet their target to finish their church building. The funds provided by the RDC meant that the entire construction budget was now covered, leading to ecstatic cheers and jubilation among the Christians. The contributions were a clear testament to Tumusiime’s commitment to his community, both as a public servant and a leader with a vision for progress.

“The completion of these church buildings will be a lasting legacy for our community,” Tumusiime added, acknowledging the role of the local church in shaping the moral and spiritual fabric of society.

Beyond his role as RDC, Amlan Tumusiime is preparing for a highly anticipated political contest. The 2026 general elections are fast approaching, and Tumusiime has declared his intentions to challenge the incumbent Member of Parliament for Bughaya County, Pius Wakabi. His entry into the race has stirred a great deal of political excitement, with supporters rallying behind him in large numbers. Many have affectionately nicknamed him “Omujjuni wa Bughaya,” meaning “Saviour of Bughaya” in the Runyoro dialect, reflecting their belief that Tumusiime could be the change they’ve been waiting for.

However, his candidacy has not been without challenges. As with any political race, Tumusiime has faced opposition, with some individuals seeking to undermine his political bid through negative campaigning. While some sections of the community warmly welcome his campaign and see him as a beacon of hope, others remain cautious, questioning his political motives and abilities.

Despite the mixed reactions, Tumusiime remains focused on his goals and continues to maintain a positive outlook. His contributions to the church and his message of faith and resilience have won him admiration among many, and as the election year draws nearer, it is clear that Tumusiime’s political journey will be closely watched by both supporters and detractors alike.

As Kikuube District and Bughaya County prepare for the political battle ahead, Tumusiime’s actions will undoubtedly play a central role in shaping the future of the region. His blend of religious faith, community service, and political ambition positions him as a dynamic figure capable of influencing both the spiritual and political landscape of the area.