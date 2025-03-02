As Uganda gears up for the highly anticipated 2026 general elections, the political landscape is abuzz with fresh faces and seasoned veterans vying for top spots.

Jinja City West, in particular, is shaping up to be a hotbed of competition, with a staggering 20 aspirants from various political parties expected to throw their hats into the ring.

This constituency promises to be a thrilling battleground, with newcomers and familiar faces alike jostling for position in what’s sure to be a fiercely contested election.

Emmanuel Joram Kamugisha, popularly known as Gish, is a youthful businessman with a passion for politics.

Born and bred in Jinja City, Gish is determined to make a difference in his community.

Gish, a young and ambitious politician from Jinja City, is making waves in the city’s s political scene.

As an ardent NRM supporter and admirer of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Gish’s love for Uganda’s CDF Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi, popularly known as Gen MK, is unmatched.

This allegiance might lead him to ride on the back of Gen MK’s civic outfit, Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), to appeal particularly to the dynamic youthful generations referred to as Museveni’s bazukulu, a Luganda word for grandchildren.

But what makes Gish stand out?

For starters, he is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, earning him the nickname “Coffee Master” at Space Café, situated along the Main Street in Jinja City.

His daily coffee intake is impressive, with at least two big flaskfuls consumed every day.

Interestingly, Gish is also a tea totaller, preferring to abstain from alcohol altogether.

On the culinary front, Gish has a soft spot for smoked fish, particularly Nile perch, locally known as Mpuuta.

It is obvious that Gish’s passions extend beyond politics and business to the world of football.

As a supporter of the now struggling Manchester United, one of the most iconic and beloved football clubs globally, Gish likely appreciates the team’s rich history, competitive spirit, and commitment to excellence.

A close friend and political ally identified as Rogers Ssentongo, who works in the private sector, describes Gish as a “political wonderboy” and reveals that they have mobilized significant resources and grassroots support for his political endeavors.

Gish says his political ambitions has always been inspired by the Red Devils’ “Never-Say-Die attitude, implying that losing in the last primary election was just a political hiccup.

Gish’s journey into politics began in the 2021 general elections when he participated in the NRM primary elections.

Although he lost to the then incumbent Hon Moses Grace Balyeku, Gish claims that he had won, but malpractices, including bribery and corruption, led to his loss.

This experience did not deter him, and he went on to support FDC-sponsored Hon Dr Timothy Lusala Batuwa, the current incumbent, who won the election.

Gish, in an interview says his motivation for joining politics is rooted in his desire to address the needs of the residents of Jinja City West, who he believes have been neglected by their leaders.

He argues that despite being majority NRM supporters, the residents have been living like “political orphans” for decades.

Gish criticizes the previous leaders, including Hon Harry Kasigwa and Hon Moses Grace Balyeku, for making empty promises and failing to deliver tangible results.

As a businessman, Gish has experience in the timber industry and its related products. He believes that his business acumen and passion for politics make him an ideal candidate to represent Jinja City West in parliament.

According to analysts, the entry of Gish into the political arena is likely to shake things up for Bernard Mbayo, the current Speaker of Jinja City Council, who is also vying for the same position.

Given their prior friendship, with Mbayo even supporting Gish’s appointment to the Jinja City Land Board, their newfound rivalry will undoubtedly complicate matters for both and the need to reevaluate campaign strategies.

However, Mbayo is confident in his growing support base is rooted in his understanding of politics as a multifaceted game.

Unmoved, the Nanjanakumbi based FDC enthusiast recognizes that success in politics depends on several key factors, including Numbers, Social Capital, Accountability, and Strategy.

Mbayo believes he has these elements in abundance, which explains his optimism about his prospects. His emphasis on social capital, in particular, suggests that he values building relationships and networks, which can be a powerful asset in politics.

By highlighting his strengths in these areas, Mbayo aims to reassure his supporters and demonstrate his readiness for the challenges ahead. His phrase “grown from strength to strength” is a testament to his growing momentum and confidence

