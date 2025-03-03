Mike Ssegawa sits down with Amaka Ibeji, a U.S.-based Nigerian deeply entrenched in the tech world and fiercely passionate about Africa’s role in the digital landscape.

Madam Amaka, tell our readers about yourself, your work in the tech world, and your future plans for Africa. The floor is yours!

Thank you, Mike! It’s a privilege to share my story.

I’m Amaka Ibeji, a Digital Trust Leader, Privacy & AI Governance Expert, and a staunch advocate for ethical data practices across Africa and beyond. With over 15 years in data protection, AI governance, and cybersecurity, I’ve collaborated with tech giants like Microsoft and Cruise LLC to craft strategies that blend innovation with ethical responsibility.

My mission is straightforward yet bold: empower people, businesses, and policymakers to embrace digital trust with confidence. Privacy, security, and responsible AI aren’t just rules to follow—they’re the bedrock of a thriving, inclusive digital economy, especially in Africa. That’s why I founded the DPO Africa Network, a platform to connect and equip data protection professionals across the continent.

Looking forward, I’m driven to elevate Africa’s voice in global digital trust discussions. I envision a continent that’s not just a tech consumer but a leader in ethical AI and data governance. Through coaching, thought leadership, and policy advocacy, I’m shaping a future where African talent and businesses shine on the world stage. This isn’t just my career—it’s a movement to inspire the next wave of digital trust champions who will define Africa’s digital destiny.

When we met in Harare last year, you gave a brilliant presentation on how Africa can claim its seat among tech titans, focusing on data management and the role of Data Protection Officers (DPOs). How would you simplify this for readers who don’t yet care about privacy rights or big tech?

I’d break it down to what hits home for everyone: your data is your life online. Every time you use a banking app, post on social media, or shop online, you’re trusting companies with bits of yourself—your money, your thoughts, your habits. Data protection is about making sure that trust isn’t broken. Imagine losing your savings to a hack or finding your private chats sold to marketers. That’s what’s at stake without it.

For Africa to sit with the tech big shots, we need to stop just using their tools and start shaping our own digital rules. That’s where strong data management and DPOs come in—they’re the guardians who ensure companies handle your info responsibly. When African businesses get this right, they win trust, draw investment, and compete globally. It’s not just about laws; it’s about power—who controls your data, who profits from it, and who keeps it safe. If we don’t step up, someone else will call the shots.

What’s holding Africa back from playing in the top leagues of the tech world, and where do we see the biggest challenges?

Africa’s got the potential to lead in tech, but we’re tripped up by a few big hurdles. First, our regulations are a patchwork—each country’s got its own rules, making it tough for businesses to grow across borders. Second, shaky infrastructure—like spotty internet and power outages—slows us down, while gaps in cybersecurity leave us vulnerable. Third, we’re short on talent in areas like AI and data governance, which keeps us from building cutting-edge solutions. And finally, many people don’t yet trust local tech, which stalls adoption.

To hit the top league, we need unified policies, better infrastructure, skilled pros, and a push to build confidence in our own innovations. The clock’s ticking—Africa can lead, not just tag along, but we’ve got to act fast.

In the U.S., where you live, President Trump’s new administration is launching an AI venture to shape America’s future. What should African leaders take from this, and how can we join the tech revolution?

African leaders should see this as a loud wake-up call: AI is rewriting global power, and we can’t afford to sit it out. The U.S. is doubling down on AI to stay ahead—Africa needs that same boldness. We’ve got to craft strong AI policies, pour money into homegrown tech, and train our people to lead in this space.

To join the revolution, we need teamwork—governments, businesses, and regional blocs like the East African Community working together to set our own AI agenda. Public-private partnerships can speed things up, but it starts with gutsy leadership. We’ve got the talent, the data, and the market. Now we need investment and a clear plan to make AI work for us, not just for others.

You’ve launched the DPO Africa Network to unite data protection officers across the continent. Why does this matter?

The DPO Africa Network matters because data protection isn’t just paperwork—it’s the backbone of Africa’s digital future. As our businesses and governments go digital, DPOs are the ones making sure privacy holds up, rules are followed, and trust is built.

Right now, Africa’s DPOs are scattered—facing different laws, tight budgets, and little backup. This network pulls them together to share know-how, sharpen skills, and speak with one voice globally. It’s not just about ticking boxes; it’s about turning DPOs into leaders who shape how Africa handles data. If we want the world to take us seriously in tech, we need to grow that strength from the ground up, using our own expertise.

What’s the payoff of this network, and where do you see it heading?

The DPO Africa Network is a game-changer. It’s a one-stop hub where data protection pros can swap ideas, get mentorship, and level up their skills. Members gain peer support, expert advice, and a shot at shaping policies—keeping them ahead in a fast-moving digital world.

Soon, I see it as Africa’s go-to authority on data governance—guiding laws, setting standards, and boosting trust in our digital systems. Down the road, it’ll train the next generation of data leaders, putting Africa on the map as a powerhouse in ethical data and AI. We’re not just keeping up—we’re setting the pace.

Here in Uganda, we’re gearing up for elections, and past ones have seen social media and internet shutdowns. How should the government balance security with people’s rights to info and communication?

Governments have to keep things secure, but blacking out the internet during elections isn’t the answer—it kills trust, stalls democracy, and tanks the economy. Uganda can do better. Beef up cybersecurity to tackle misinformation, keep communication lines open and clear, and lean on fact-checking instead of pulling the plug.

Partnering with tech platforms, civil society, and election watchdogs can handle threats without gagging people. Stability comes from transparency and letting democracy breathe—especially online.

You’ve built an impressive career in digital trust and AI governance. What sparked this path, and how’s the ride been so far?

I got into digital trust because I believe tech should lift people up, not exploit them. Early on, I saw how innovation could open doors but also create risks—especially in places like Africa, where the stakes are high. I wanted to build a bridge between fast-moving tech and the ethics to keep it in check.

With 15 years in the game—working with giants like Microsoft and shaping policies—I’ve learned that trust isn’t just a rulebook; it’s a strategy. The ride’s been tough but thrilling. Africa’s at a tipping point—we can leap into a future of smart AI and solid data rules if we play it right. That’s what keeps me going: giving leaders the tools to make tech work for us, responsibly.

From Microsoft to Cruise LLC, you’ve worked with tech heavyweights. How have those gigs shaped your take on digital trust?

Those experiences were eye-openers. At Microsoft, I learned how to bake privacy and security into massive systems without slowing down the innovation train. It showed me trust can be a edge, not a burden. At Cruise, working on AI for self-driving cars drilled in the need for ethics and accountability—AI’s only as good as the trust it earns.

Now, I push three things: bake trust into everything from the start, tweak global ideas to fit local realities (especially in Africa), and spot risks before they blow up. I’m taking those big-league lessons and tailoring them for African businesses to lead, not just follow.

You’re all about putting Africa on the global digital trust map. Where are we now, and what gaps do we need to close to lead?

Africa’s on the cusp—we’re diving into AI, fintech, and e-governance, but trust isn’t keeping pace. Some countries, like Uganda with its Data Protection Act, are stepping up, but our rules are still a jigsaw puzzle. Enforcement’s spotty, and we’re not synced up across borders. Plus, we need more AI know-how and a shift—businesses have to see trust as a win, not a chore.

To lead, we’ve got to unify our policies, train up experts, and make AI that fits our world. We can borrow global tricks but build our own playbook. Africa’s got the chops to shape the digital game—we just need to close those gaps and grab the reins.