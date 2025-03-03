In Uganda, corruption has become so deeply ingrained in our society that it now permeates every level of governance, from the highest offices to the smallest villages.

The NRM’s 38- year rule has been characterized by a laissez-faire attitude towards corruption, allowing it to metastasize unabated. This institutionalized kleptocracy has even shockingly rendered presidential directives impotent, leaving the nation’s development initiatives in tatters.

The latest casualty of this systemic rot is the Parish Development Model (PDM), a program that, despite its noble intentions, has been hijacked by the very corruption it sought to eradicate. The president gives directives on PDM every now and then, but all that is forgotten and nothing happens. Because they’ve disrespected his directives before without any consequences.

The PDM was envisioned as a transformative initiative to uplift Uganda’s poorest citizens by providing them with financial support to invest as seed capital. Each qualifying household was to receive 1 million UGX, a substantial sum aimed at fostering economic empowerment at the grassroots level. However, the implementation of the PDM has been marred by the same corrupt practices that have plagued previous government programs. Reports from various districts expose local officials, including parish chiefs and village chairpersons demanding bribes from beneficiaries before disbursing the funds. In some cases, officials have solicited amounts ranging from 200,000 to 500,000 UGX to process loan requests or upload applicants’ names to the PDM system.

It’s no wonder that during Museveni’s subregional PDM tours, officials were struggling to find any success stories in their districts for the president to visit. Despite having over 2,000 people in each district who received PDM funds, there is not a single model farmer to showcase as a success. Why didn’t they pick at a random? The real problem with PDM lies not in the concept, but in its execution. At the heart of its failure is the rampant corruption that has become the norm in Uganda’s government.

These officials, in a desperate bid to prove that PDM is working, are forced to stage success stories. The few “model farmers” they have found are often coerced into pretending their businesses are thriving thanks to the funds, but in reality, the money has been wasted. Some shamelessly parade projects which have existed for years before PDM arrived. This isn’t incompetence; this is deliberate mismanagement and systemic corruption. The government continues to claim that the PDM is a success, even though the evidence on the ground tells a completely different story.

The NRM’s prolonged tenure has fostered a belief that public resources are fair game for personal enrichment, a mindset that has seeped into the very marrow of Ugandan society. Consequently, even at the village level, local, uneducated villagers view the PDM not as a means to alleviate poverty but as an opportunity to stral. This systemic corruption has led to the exclusion of genuine beneficiaries who cannot afford to pay the demanded bribes, thereby defeating the program’s purpose.

The NRM’s role in cultivating this culture of corruption to the village level cannot be overstated. For nearly four decades, the party has presided over a system where accountability is scarce, and impunity is rampant. This environment has allowed corrupt practices to flourish, rendering well-intentioned programs like the PDM ineffective. The failure of previous initiatives, such as Emyooga, Entandikwa, and several others serves as a testament to this unfortunate reality.

Every five years, a new program is unveiled with promises of economic empowerment and poverty alleviation. Yet, each initiative falls prey to the entrenched corruption that has become synonymous with the NRM’s governance.

After the 2026 elections, it is likely that another program will be introduced, claiming the same objectives as its predecessors. Regardless of its name, it is destined to fail—just like those before it—because our working methods as the NRM party make proper execution impossible. The corruption ingrained in our very core will always stand in the way.

The writer is the LC 5 Male Youth Councillor for Rubanda District

Arinda Nshekantebirwe

wilfredarinda@gmail.com