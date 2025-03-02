The Kawempe North by-election campaign officially kicked off yesterday, with ten nominated candidates vying for the Member of Parliament seat.

The NRM flag bearer Faridah Nambi Kigongo spent her first day in several zones that makeup Kikaaya ward moving door to door seeking support. She visited Kisota, Kanisa, Dungu, Kikaaya A and B, and Kikulu zones drumming support for her candidature to Parliament.

“My party the NRM has a manifesto that I will implement but I also promise to handle the unique challenges of my people from this Division like the high Ground and Property taxes that have forced some people where i visited out of businesses,” Nambi said as pledged to appeal to the City Authority and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to revise the fares.

She also revealed her plans of cooperating with the State House authorities to establish a Presidential Youth Skilling Hub to train young people in various skills like mechanics, art and craft, weaving, hairdressing among others aimed at reducing the high rate of unemployment especially among those living in the ghettos.

“We are looking for space to establish this centre even before the end of my campaigns because this issue is urgent,” Nambi revealed.

She discouraged the voters from supporting the opposition saying “they lack direction.”

“Why should we elect an individual that is there to resist government programs like the Parish Development Model or Emyooga yet they exist to empower irrespective of political affiliations to fight household poverty,” she said, blaming them for prioritising a selfish agenda.

The NRM Director of Mobilization, Hon. Rosemary Seninde said “our aim as the ruling Party is to win and I believe we shall do so because the voters are appreciating our message of development.”

“We want to build more trenches to reduce floods during the rainy season, work with the government to offer more money for poverty alleviation programs, and tarmac the remaining roads. That will improve the welfare of the people in Kawempe north constituency,” Seninde said.

Nambi and her campaign team will today Sunday traverse the zones of Kyebando ward to interact with the voters.