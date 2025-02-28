A severe heatwave is currently sweeping across Uganda and neighbouring countries, serving as a stark reminder of the urgent need for climate action.

In the Busoga sub-region, Senior Presidential Advisor (SPA) in charge of Poverty Alleviation, Hon Florence Mutyabule, is sounding the alarm, stressing that the ongoing extreme heat and prolonged drought should prompt residents to take immediate action.

Mrs. Mutyabule laments that many people in the region do not prioritize environmental protection and preservation, despite its critical importance.

“…we have been warned repeatedly by our president and experts to protect our environment, but sadly, some of us have not listened, we recklessly cut down trees and encroached on our precious wetlands…”, Mrs. Florence Mutyabule laments and adds that now the consequences are being felt by everyone, from the youngest babies to the elderly.

She stresses that with the right approach, residents can benefit from good environmental and agricultural practices that do not exacerbate climate change.

The former legislator notes that the impact of climate change is disproportionately felt by girls and women, who are often forced to walk long distances in search of water and firewood.

“…expectant mothers are also particularly vulnerable, with some falling ill due to the extreme heat, climate change is having a devastating impact on the most vulnerable members of society, including girls, women, school-age children, the elderly, and people with disabilities…”,the SPA points out.

According to Mrs Mutyabule, these individuals are disproportionately affected by the effects of climate change, which exacerbates existing social and economic inequalities.

She says girls and women face increased risks of water-borne diseases due to flooding and contaminated water sources, while access to healthcare services, including antenatal care, is also severely limited due to flooded roads and destroyed health facilities.

School-age children are also vulnerable, often forced to navigate treacherous terrain like flooded roads and swollen rivers to attend school.

This exposes them to increased risks of drowning, water-borne diseases, and other climate-related disruptions, which compound existing learning gaps and inequalities.

Mrs Florence Mutyabule now emphasizes that immediate action is necessary to address the disproportionate impact of climate change on the most vulnerable members of society.

This includes investing in climate-resistant infrastructure, providing accessible and affordable healthcare services, supporting climate change adaptation and resilience-building initiatives, and promoting inclusive and accessible education.

Experts warn that during the current heatwave, residents should avoid engaging in strenuous activities, especially during the hottest part of the day, and avoid dehydration by not skipping meals and drinks.

They should also avoid direct sunlight, especially during peak hours, and seek shade when spending time outdoors.

It should be noted that Uganda has been at the forefront of climate action in Africa, launching its National Health Adaptation Plan (H-NAP) in 2024, which aims to fortify the country’s healthcare system against climate-related health risks

H-NAP is a comprehensive strategy aimed at enhancing Uganda’s health system resilience against climate change.

The plan seeks to incorporate climate adaptation into health strategies and plan continuous healthcare services during climatic challenges.

The H-NAP was developed by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with Makerere University School of Public Health and supported by the Rockefeller Foundation and WHO.

The plan’s primary objectives include building a climate-resilient health system, thus enhancing the health system’s ability to withstand and respond to climate-related shocks and stresses.

It also intends to minimize the impact of climate change on human health, particularly vulnerable populations such as children, women, and the elderly.

The NRM government has also implemented various initiatives to promote sustainable land management, renewable energy, and climate-resilient agriculture.

As the heatwave continues to affect communities across Uganda, it is essential that residents, particularly in the Busoga sub-region, take heed of Mutyabule’s warning and begin implementing measures to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Climate change has significant impacts on poverty and wealth creation in areas like Busoga and Uganda as a whole.

It leads to reduced agricultural productivity, climate-related shocks to agriculture, loss of livelihoods, and increased medical expenses are just a few of the ways climate change exacerbates poverty.

Climate-related disasters can also force people to migrate, leading to social, economic, and cultural disruption.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also emphasized the urgent need for climate action, warning that climate change is having a devastating impact on global health.

The WHO has called for immediate action to protect the rights and dignity of the most vulnerable members of society, including investing in climate-resistant infrastructure, providing accessible and affordable healthcare services, and promoting inclusive and accessible education.

As the population in Busoga and Uganda, alongside fellow East African Community member states, grapple with the effects of climate change, Mrs. Florence Mutyabule underscores need to tirelessly protect family members from the current heatwave as they plan for the future.

“…for we know that even the rainy season will come with another devastating effect of climate change, so let’s take collective responsibility for our actions, adapt to the changing climate and strive for a more sustainable and resilient future for all…”, Mrs. Mutyabule counsels.

However, only time will tell if people who have increasingly become defiant will heed this wise counsel and take the necessary steps to mitigate the effects of climate change.