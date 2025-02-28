Sir Robert Peel, a British statesman who served twice as the Prime Minister of the UK and widely believed to be the founder of modern policing once said, “…the police are the public and that the public are the police, the police being only members of the public who are paid to give full time attention to duties which are incumbent on every citizen in the interests of community welfare and existence”.

This quote illustrates the importance of a symbiotic relationship between law enforcement and the community they serve.

Its fitting to note or hear that the police in Kiira region have been ranked as the most effective in preventing crimes in the Busoga sub region which covers the 11 administrative districts plus Jinja City.

According to the Regional Internal Security Organization (RISO), Lt Jonathan Ibingira Rutabingwa, Kiira region ranked the most effective region in crime prevention in Busoga sub region according to Intelligence estimates.

Lt Rutabingwa disclosed that Kiira region is the most effective region in preventing crimes of high profile, capital offences and general crimes according to regional authoritative Joint Intelligence Committee estimates 2024.

He says Buyende district from Busoga North region comes second, adding that combative crimes like armed robberies, and other organized crimes have been measurably reduced because of the tireless efforts of the joint security operations, monitoring and evaluation.

According to SP James Mubi the Kiira Regional Publicist, these remarks were made during the Regional Joint Operations Command (R/JOC) meeting that has taken place at Jinja City Council Chambers in Jinja City.

SP Mubi has warmly welcomed the ranking of Kiira as the top-performing region citing it as a vote of confidence in their tireless efforts. He notes that this recognition will greatly motivate the Charles Nsaba-led team to strive for even greater heights, working harder and smarter to maintain excellence in their service.

The R/JOC meeting was chaired by the RPC Kiira, SSP Charles Nsaba and co – chaired by the RCC Jinja City; Richard Gulume Balyainho.

In his address, the usually camera-shy RPC SSP Charles Nsaba briefed officers on the current security situation and reaffirmed joint security commitment to intensifying the intelligence led operations.

“…We are against massive arrests, we do not judge your performance by how many people you arrested because it brings the name of police and government into disrepute by arresting innocent people…”, he stated.

The RCC Jinja City; Richard Gulume Balyainho emphasized that enhanced intelligence sharing is paramount in combating violent crimes like terrorism, armed robberies, Aggravated trafficking in persons, Aggravated defilement, Aggravated torture among others.

He promised to tackle the challenge of marijuana growing in areas of Butiki in Jinja city and Kagogwa in Jinja district.

He further stated that security forces must be seen doing the right thing before, during and after electoral process.

The RDC Jinja district Michael Kibwika highlighted the significance of proper coordination in policing, saying that without it no effective policing will be done hence the people we serve will not be happy with our services.

Kibwika who was recently transferred from Buikwe district, warned the public against engaging in hate speech, spreading harmful propaganda against security officers and the government especially on radios and social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and TikTok.

The Regional CID Officer SSP Dr Monday Johnson Agaba who also attended warned against formation of radicalized groups commonly known as “gaali” by intending politicians adding that those caught on the wrong side of the law will subsequently be arrested and prosecuted without fear or favor.

Basing on the Annual Crime Report (ACR) 2024, Kiira region registered reduction in crime by 62 cases in 2024 (4093 cases) as compared to 2023(4155 cases).

He pointed out that in 2024 spirited commitment on defilement, rape, land issues, Aggravated torture, economic crimes, destroying marijuana gardens in Butiki and Kagogwa and hate speech.

Dr Monday applauded the services of police dog in corroborating evidence against capital offences, adding that as CID, they would not achieve much in terms of getting convictions without the able services of the Jinja police dog.

The Regional Traffic Officer (RTO), SP Marble Asingwire stated that according to the Annual crime traffic report, the probability of people dying on the Ugandan roads is at 60.8% starting from Friday to Monday, with Sundays being the most dangerous which is attributed to over speeding,unnecessary overtaking and high alcohol consumption.

What You Need To Know:

Police Performance Assessment, also known as Police Evaluation or Police Ranking is a systematic process to measure and evaluate the effectiveness and efficiency of police departments or units.

The assessment considers various issues, which may vary depending on the jurisdiction, but some common factors include analysis of crime statistics, response times and emergency response, investigation, and clearance rates.

Others are community engagement or policing, training and professional development, technology and innovation, collaboration and partnerships and compliance with policies and procedures and use of force and complaints as well as citizen complaints and allegations of misconduct.

It should be noted that the growing of marijuana also known as cannabis is restricted or outlawed in most countries, including Uganda, due to various reasons.

These include health concerns because, according to science, marijuana can be addictive especially for young people and those with a history of substance abuse.

Experts also say cannabis use has been linked to an increased risk of mental health disorders such as schizophrenia, anxiety, and depression.

Marijuana use can impair cognitive function, attention, and decision-making.

There are also social and economic concerns as far as crime and public safety are concerned.

Marijuana production and trade can be associated with organized crime, violence, and public safety concerns.

Unregulated marijuana production and trade can lead to economic instability and exploitation of workers.

According to experts, marijuana use can be seen as conflicting with social norms and values, particularly in conservative or traditional societies like Uganda.

Uganda, specifically, has the National Drug Authority (NDA) with the National Drug Policy 2010 that aims to prevent and control drug abuse, including marijuana or cannabis.

In Uganda, there is also the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (2016), which regulates the production, possession, and distribution of narcotic drugs, including cannabis.