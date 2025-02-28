The Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC), in partnership with the Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU), is set to resume conducting District Integrity Promotion Forums (DIPFs) and Barazas in the Karamoja Sub region.

KACC, with support from the Royal Danish Embassy (RDE), is implementing the ‘Civic Engagement for Accountability Project (CEAP)’ in the Karamoja subregion with the overall objective of contributing to improved transparency and accountability among state and non-state actors.

Amina Lowakori, the Integrity Officer at KACC, stated, “The Directorate of Ethics and Integrity (DIE) established District Integrity Promotion Forums chaired by Resident District Commissioners, and as KACC, we will work with the RDCs in four districts in Karamoja to organize the DIPFs.”

Amina went on to say that starting in March, KACC will be conducting DIPFs in Nabilatuk, Nakapiripirit, Moroto, and Napak. The DIPFs act as a coordinating mechanism that brings together the leadership of a district and citizens to discuss key accountability concerns at the grass roots level.

Sophia Lomongin, the Contract Monitoring Officer (CMS) at KACC, affirmed that the community monitors have been monitoring and gathering issues which KACC has analysed and is ready to present to the district officials.

In addition to DIPFs, KACC will also conduct community Barazas. A community baraza is a public meeting where community members gather to discuss and address issues that affect their community.

KACC is implementing a number of activities in Karamoja, such as using the Contract Monitoring System to monitor government projects.

The coalition has more than 40 community monitors in Karamoja involved in monitoring different sectors including education, health, PDM, water, livelihoods, works and other services.