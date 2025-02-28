The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has today launched a foundation to support the people of Budiope West constituency, Buyende District.

According to Hon. Babalanda, the Babalanda Foundation aims at consolidating the efforts of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government in various sectors such as education.

“Babalanda Foundation is going to support learners in school with scholastic materials like books, pens, pencils and Uniforms. Children should not drop out of school due to lack of scholastic materials,” she said.

The foundation was launched during Hon. Babalanda’s thanksgiving ceremony held at Buganzi Primary School in Buyende Town Council, Budiope West, Buyende District.

Hon. Babalanda, an aspiring candidate for Budiope West, 2026-2031, highlighted that during her childhood, she was challenged by the wrong perception of parents towards a girl child by that time.

“During our time, parents could not put more efforts in educating a girl child and I was one of the victims. When I finished senior four, my parents could not push me any further. I only managed to go for further education after getting my first government job as a Deputy RDC and today I want to thank God that I have my first Degree,” she said.

It is on this ground that she launched Babalanda Foundation to help the community and the girl child not face the same. Buyende district has the highest number of school dropouts. She also highlighted that in Buyende you can find a mother of 10 years and promised to end this in the area.

“Therefore, Budiope must shine because I have to make sure that what I promise is fulfilled”, She reiterated.

During the same function, the Minister conducted a fundraising campaign where millions of shillings were collected to Kickstart the operations of the foundation.

Minister Babalanda appealed to the people to be faithful and God fearing in whatever they do.

“I want this constituency to be the leading constituency in the country, but above all, we should be God-fearing people, and there our community will produce responsible Citizens,” she said.

The Minister also fulfilled her pledge to the catholic religious leaders and gave out 4 brand new motorcycles to assist them in transport.

Minister Babalanda further extended her gratitude to H.E. the President for standing with her when she suffered from Covid-19 and spent 2 weeks in ICU at Mulago Hospital.

“I want to appreciate H.E. President Museveni for the much love and trust he has for me, I informed you that I suffered from covid-19, spent 2 weeks in ICU at Mulago when President had just appointed me as the Minister For Presidency but he did not change his mind, I am happy and it is now that I thank God for that and for the so many good things that God has done for me,” she said.

The guest of honour, Hon. Dr. Canon Ruth Nankabirwa, the Minister for Energy and Mineral Development, appealed to the people of Budiope to make use of Hon. Minister Babalanda to transform the area.

According to Hon. Dr. Canon Ruth Nankabirwa, not everyone has a giving heart, Like Hon. Babalanda.

“Not every MP can help to transform the community, therefore, the people of Budiope West are very lucky to have Hon. Babalanda, who is a very resourceful. Don’t be misled and regretful at the end of the day,” she said.

Minister Nakabirwa also appealed to the people of Buyende to always support leaders who have the will to develop their communities.

“I am serving the 7th term in Parliament, and since then, I have served as a minister in different ministries. This is because the people of Kiboga trusted me for being a good servant. I appeal to you to support Hon. Milly Babalanda and NRM government ,” she said.

She also thanked Minister Babalanda for working with all religions without segregation.

The Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda, appealed to the people of Budiope to support Hon. Babalanda in her journey of transforming the area.

She also asked them to get involved in government programs to fight poverty in the area.

“I want to ask all of you to support and join government programs like Emyooga and PDM to fight poverty in the country,” she said.

The event was also attended by the Minister of State for Transport, Hon. Fred Byamukama, the Secretary Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande, the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms. Anne Muhairwe, RDCs/RCCs, among other dignitaries.