President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today underscored the importance of wealth creation in developing the country and shifting away from past reliance on mere infrastructure projects.

He made the remarks while meeting with the leaders in Ankole sub-region at Bushenyi Boma grounds in Ishaka-Bushenyi Municipality.

President Museveni began by highlighting the challenges faced by developing countries, including the wars in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, Somalia and others.

“What we are focusing on now is understanding why such conflicts occur,” he said.

The President argued that leading a nation requires proper diagnosis, similar to a medical approach.

“Leading our country is like being a doctor. If you do not diagnose the right disease and provide the corresponding treatment, there’s a problem,” he explained.

Reflecting on the 1960s, President Museveni recalled the four key priorities of development, wealth, skills and jobs.

“Back then, infrastructure developments like roads, electricity, schools, and hospitals became symbols of progress. But I urge the leaders to focus more on wealth generation because wealth and development are different,” he said.

President Museveni used his own experience as examples, saying, “In 1968, I started with cows in Rubaya and later bought land in Rwakitura. I was looking for wealth, not just development.”

He further illustrated his point by sharing the story of Joseph Ijara of Serere, who started small with 2.5 acres of land and later expanded into a flourishing poultry farm that now generates millions of shillings.

The President also mentioned Mrs. Deziranta Tumusiime and Mr. Kenneth Ayesiga, who transformed their lives by leveraging modest investments in businesses like piggery and food supply.

“We need to embrace these success stories. Wealth creation starts from grassroots-level initiatives,” President Museveni affirmed.

He pointed to the government’s initiatives such as Entandikwa, NAADS, Emyooga, Operation Wealth Creation and Parish Development Model which inject funds directly into communities.

“Through the Parish Development Model (PDM), beneficiaries get their own money to use as they see fit. This money won’t return to Kampala. It is a revolving fund, continuously supporting local development,” he emphasized.

President Museveni also called for more funding, acknowledging that the distribution of beneficiaries across parishes may require tailored amounts to meet diverse needs.

The President also addressed the concerns of land fragmentation.

He discussed the need for families to share and carefully use inherited property whereby they shouldn’t divide land rather use it productively and benefit from shares.

President Museveni also talked about the ongoing challenges in the agricultural sector. He requested full support for a government irrigation program to mitigate effects of the drought.

“This program is essential. Those in wetlands must relocate to allow us to better manage resources for food production and water distribution,” he said.

“Additionally, we must invest in processing industries for agricultural products,” he added, referring to creating value chains with the likes of egg production, milk, butter, and yogurt.

On the issue of infrastructure, President Museveni noted that many people in urban slums still live in poverty despite access to modern amenities.

“We cannot confuse modernizing infrastructure with improving wealth distribution,” he said.

On the other hand, President Museveni encouraged the youth to pursue careers in science and technology.

“We need more scientists, engineers, doctors, and agricultural experts if we want to build a strong economy. Storytellers can’t feed the country,” he said .

President Museveni further emphasised that the nation must overcome sectarianism and focus on wealth creation and economic sustainability, particularly in sectors such as commercial agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, and services.

“I urge you to prioritize wealth creation over irrelevant politics. The promotion of jobs, skills, and wealth informs our national progress,” he noted.

The President concluded by encouraging all Ugandans to participate actively in the nation’s economic transformation efforts, stressing that collective action is necessary to overhaul Uganda’s economy sustainably.

On her part , the Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo lauded the President for his dedication to transforming Uganda, emphasizing that his leadership has significantly developed the economy, education and the infrastructure.

“This is a historic moment for the leaders and people of this subregion. Your presence here today is a long-awaited homecoming, and it means a lot to the people of Ankole,” H.E Alupo said.

“Allow me to sincerely thank you for setting aside everything else to come and connect with your people, sharing with them your passion for transforming Uganda into a prosperous nation,”she said.

She commended the local leaders for turning up in large numbers to receive the President, noting that their presence underscored the strong support for his vision.

The Vice President highlighted Uganda’s remarkable economic progress, stating, “The economy has grown tenfold, Ugandans are better educated, and access to services has significantly improved. Our children no longer die from preventable diseases, thanks to immunization, and infrastructure development has expanded nationwide.”

She pointed to the President’s recent regional tours in Bukedi, Teso, Sebei, Karamoja, Busoga, Lango, Greater Masaka, Kigezi and others, saying they have provided first hand testimonies of the government’s achievements.

“The wealth of any nation or household depends on productivity and markets. These zonal tours have become a wake-up call for Ugandans to intensify efforts toward income growth,” she noted.

“With 33% of Ugandans still outside the money economy, we must ensure that our economic growth is inclusive and benefits all citizens,”she said.

On the other hand , Hon. Basil Bataringaya Rwankwene, the Member of Parliament for Kashari North, presented a comprehensive memorandum to the President on behalf of the Ankole sub-region leaders.

On Infrastructure Development, he said : “When you came to power, we didn’t have any good roads here.”

He lauded the introduction of Universal Primary and Secondary Education, which has expanded educational access for children in Ankole.

“Thank you for the Presidential Industrial Hubs that have empowered the youth with jobs,” he said, acknowledging the creation of employment opportunities through these centers.

Hon. Bataringaya further commended the government’s efforts in combating diseases affecting both humans and livestock, citing the effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic as a prime example.

He expressed gratitude for the environmental protection measures instituted under President Museveni’s administration.

He noted that the implementation of initiatives like Emyooga and the Parish Development Model has been pivotal in reducing household poverty.

The memorandum also highlighted critical road projects requiring attention, including the Bwizibwera-Nyakambu, Mbarara-Kabwohe-Ishaka, Mbarara-Ibanda, Kabwohe-Kitagata, Kashwa-Kashongi, and Kashozi-Butamba-Kaliro roads.

“We believe that with these roads made, we shall harvest the fruits of economic transformation,” Hon. Bataringaya emphasized.

He also raised concerns about electricity poles in Ankole that have remained without connected wires for approximately 15 years, hindering electrification efforts.

While acknowledging the existing Presidential Industrial Hub, Hon. Bataringaya conveyed the desire for an additional hub in Greater Bushenyi to further enhance job creation and skills development.

Hon. Annet Katusiime Mugisha, the Bushenyi District Woman Member of Parliament lauded President Museveni for his unwavering commitment to economic transformation and development in the region.

“Thank you, President Museveni for preaching the economic gospel in our country,” Hon. Mugisha.

She highlighted several key projects that have significantly impacted Bushenyi District including the Banana Research Center.

“We are entering massive production, even those without cooperatives,” she noted, emphasizing how the center has enhanced market opportunities and job creation.

The event was also attended by the Prime Minister, Rt.Hon Robinah Nabbanja, NRM Secretary General, Rt. Hon. Richard Todwong, the Minister of State for Investment and Privatization, Hon. Evelyn Anite, Hon. Bright Rwamirama, the Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries (Animal Industry), Members of Parliament, among others.