President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has commended the people of Rubirizi district for utilizing the Parish Development Model (PDM) funds well.

“I want to thank the people of this area for utilizing the PDM money well. We shall continue adding you more money every year. The money belongs to you through your Parish SACCO,” he said.

The President made the remarks today during the commencement of his performance assessment zonal tour on wealth creation and Parish Development Model (PDM) in Ankole subregion.

Visiting the farm of Mrs. Tumusiime Desirata, one of the beneficiaries of the PDM project in Kizurugo village, Rubirizi district, President Museveni said he has been spreading the wealth creation gospel since the 1960s and the people who have listened to his message have benefited from it.

“When we came into power from the bush, we started from where we stopped. We said in our 1996 NRM Manifesto that every home with limited land of 4 acres, they could grow coffee in one acre, in the second acre they grow fruits, in the third acre they grow pasture for dairy cows, then in the fourth acre they grow food crops. In the backyard they can rear poultry for eggs, piggery and fish farming for those near the swamps,” he revealed.

“We came up with the PDM so that the people can manage the funds themselves and decide how to use it productively at a Parish level.”

On the other hand, President Museveni attributed the underdevelopment in Africa to some bad leaders who don’t advise their people.

“A politician is like a medical doctor, he diagnoses the patient, finds the disease and prescribes the medicine. If he wrongly diagnosed the patient, the prescription will also be wrong and the patient may die,” the President urged.

“That’s the problem with Africa, it has bad leaders who don’t advise their people and offer them wrong prescriptions, they give them wrong prescriptions that kill them.”

He also cautioned the people of Ankole against politics of identity based on tribe and religion.

Additionally, President Museveni contributed Shs 10 million to Mrs. Tumusiime to expand her enterprise.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Thomas Tayebwa thanked President Museveni for initiating several poverty alleviation programs such as the PDM aimed at improving the welfare of Ugandans.

He said that Ankole has greatly benefitted from the PDM and all the districts in the subregion have got their fair share.

He also challenged leaders in their respective districts to emulate President Museveni and take personal initiative to keenly supervise the Parish Development Model so that its core goal is achieved.

Rt. Hon. Tayebwa further noted that the President has always echoed the need for exemplary leadership from all leaders across board in ensuring socio economic transformation of the people.

On her part,Mrs. Tumusiime thanked the President for the PDM initiative, saying that it has improved her life and that of her family.

She said in May, 2023, she got Shs1m PDM fund which she used to buy pigs and some other livestock. She said the pigs have since multiplied, thus widening her source of income.

“All the things I have now, Your Excellency, are because of you,” she said.

From Rubirizi, President Museveni proceeded to Karyango cell, Kagongi Parish Kyangyenyi sub county, Sheema district where he toured Pamoja Mixed farm, an enterprise owned by Ms. Abenawe Honest Bamanyisha.

Ms. Abenawe, a retired civil servant, started farming in 2016 on 2 acres dealing in banana plantation and 2 heifers to get money and food for family consumption. Since then, she has never looked back. Now she has a banana plantation on 6 acres, zero grazing of 20 heifers, a coffee plantation and fish ponds. Ms.Abenawe employs 30 people on her farm.

Ms. Abenawe expressed gratitude to President Museveni for preaching the wealth creation message to Ugandans and urged citizens to practice commercial farming in order to improve their household income.

President Museveni pledged a contribution of 10 heifers and a Canter truck to Ms. Abenawe.

Sheema North Member of Parliament,Hon. Naome Kibaaju requested President Museveni to help them tarmac the Bwizibwera-Nyakambu Kabwohe-Kitagata-Rukungiri road, upgrade the Kitagata Hospital to Regional Hospital and extend electricity to rural areas.

The two events were attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, among others.