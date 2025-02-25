Speaker Anita Among has tasked the Ministry of Education to investigate and present a report on the recent cases of deaths of learners in schools.

In her communication as he presided over the House on Tuesday, 25 February 2025, Speaker Among raised concerns following reports about the drowning of a pupil of Victorious School in Kampala and the hacking to death of a Primary One pupil at Jozan Nursery and Primary School in Soroti.

A 16-year-old student at Seeta High School in Mukono District is also reported to have committed suicide in the boys’ dormitory.

The Speaker said that schools need to take responsibility for children entrusted to them by parents.

“You cannot have a child who has never gone to a swimming pool just pushed there, and he drowns. It is a very bad thing. We have a child who was slaughtered in Soroti and dumped in a pit latrine. After removing that child, they found four other skulls in that pit latrine,” she said.

Among added that teachers and administrators must take personal responsibility for the children in their care.

Hon. Brenda Namukuta (NRM, Kaliro District Woman Representative) noted that students die mysteriously in schools every year and called for investigations into the matter.

Soroti District Woman MP, Hon. Joan Alobo said action needs to be taken in the case I Soroti adding that the evidence is clear.

Soroti West Division Representative, Hon. Jonathan Ebwalu stated that schools need to be reassessed and evaluated in regard to inspections.

“I do not know what the minimum requirements for starting a school in Uganda are. There is a school with only two classrooms and no toilets,” he wondered.

The Minister of State for Higher Education, Hon. John Chrysostom Muyingo stated that a team from the ministry had gone to the school in Soroti and would provide a report.

“It is true these cases exist, and the police have begun investigations. We hope the police report will provide direction, and as a ministry, we have also agreed to improve on school inspections,” Muyingo said.

Kalungu West County MP, Hon. Joseph Ssewungu said there is a general challenge with administration and management of schools.

“We have a challenge; there are children as young as three years old in boarding schools. We need to revisit our minimum standards,” he said.

He also requested that the Ministry of Education establishes minimum standards for facilities like swimming pools.

Commenting on the importance of parenting, the Chief Opposition Whip, Hon. John Baptist Nambeshe called on parents to work together in raising children. He also called for greater recognition of men’s role in parenting and urged more effort to support fathers in this responsibility.