The United States has imposed sanctions on Rwanda’s Minister of State for Regional Integration, James Kabarebe, for his role in supporting the March 23 Movement (M23), a rebel group operating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Thursday also sanctioned Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston, a senior member and spokesperson for M23 and the Congo River Alliance, alongside two of his companies registered in the United Kingdom and France.

The move comes amid escalating violence in eastern DRC, where M23 and the Rwanda Defense Force (RDF) recently seized control of Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, in a battle that resulted in thousands of civilian deaths. The armed forces have continued their advances, capturing the strategic Kavumu Airport and occupying Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province.

Key Figures Sanctioned

James Kabarebe, a former RDF general and a key figure in Rwanda’s military and political establishment, has been identified as a central coordinator of RDF’s support for M23. He is also accused of overseeing the extraction and export of critical minerals from DRC to Rwanda, contributing to the financing of armed conflict. OFAC has designated Kabarebe under Executive Order 13413 for engaging in activities that threaten peace, security, and stability in the DRC.

Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston, an M23 and Congo River Alliance spokesperson, has been allegedly instrumental in shaping the groups’ public relations and diplomatic outreach. He also owns Kingston Fresh, a food services company registered in the UK, and Kingston Holding, a Paris-based mining consultancy. Both companies have been sanctioned for being controlled by Kanyuka and linked to rebel financing.

M23’s Role in Regional Instability

M23, a Rwanda-backed militant group, has been a major destabilizing force in eastern DRC since its reemergence in 2021. The group, previously defeated in 2013, has been accused of committing human rights violations, including mass killings, sexual violence, and forced displacement of civilians. The recent takeover of key cities and mining areas, including Rubaya, a globally significant site for critical minerals, has heightened international concerns over the region’s security and resource exploitation.

The U.S. State Department had previously warned about mineral supply chains contributing to instability in eastern DRC, emphasizing the need for responsible sourcing and accountability. OFAC initially designated M23 as a sanctioned entity in 2013 for committing serious human rights violations, particularly targeting children in armed conflict.

Sanctions Implication

As a result of these sanctions, all U.S.-based assets of the designated individuals and entities are now frozen. U.S. citizens and businesses are prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them. Additionally, any entities owned 50% or more by the sanctioned individuals are also subject to restrictions. Violations of these sanctions may lead to severe civil and criminal penalties.

OFAC in the press statement underscored that the goal of these sanctions is not punitive but to encourage behavioral change among those involved in destabilizing activities in the DRC. The agency also reiterated its willingness to remove individuals and entities from the sanctions list should they demonstrate a commitment to peace and stability in the region.

Acting Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Bradley T. Smith, reaffirmed the U.S. government’s commitment to holding accountable those responsible for fueling conflict in the DRC.

“Today’s action underscores our intent to hold accountable key officials and leaders like Kabarebe and Kanyuka, who are enabling the RDF and M23’s destabilizing activities in the eastern DRC,” Smith stated. “The United States remains committed to ensuring a peaceful resolution to this conflict.”

The sanctions mark a significant step in international efforts to address the growing crisis in eastern DRC. However, with the conflict intensifying and key cities falling under rebel control, the global community faces mounting pressure to take further diplomatic and economic measures to restore stability in the region.