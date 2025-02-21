Renowned human rights activist and former Priest of Kitanga Parish, Rev. Fr. Gaetano Batanyenda, has burst back onto the activism scene, calling for the immediate release of detained opposition leader, Rtd. Dr. Kiiza Besigye.

Fr. Gaetano 80, addressed the press in Kabale town today, breaking almost three years of silence due to ill health.

He condemned the government’s defiance of a Supreme Court ruling that deemed Besigye’s imprisonment at Luzira Maximum Prison illegal.

Besigye, along with his aide Obeid Lutare, was arrested and charged with treason and possession of military hardware by the General Court Martial in November 2024. Despite a subsequent Supreme Court ruling that the Military tribunal lacked jurisdiction over civilians, Besigye remains behind bars, and his health deteriorating due to a hunger strike.

Fr. Gaetano lambasted President Yoweri Museveni and his Government for their “deliberate” refusal to release Besigye, despite the Supreme Court’s clear directive. He also took aim at First Son and Chief of Defense Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who has been threatening Besigye with death by hanging.

“I wonder if Museveni and his son are angrier than God because of Besigye’s purported sins. What did Besigye do to Muhoozi that requires death by hanging as a punishment?” Fr. Gaetano asked, his voice dripping with indignation.

Reading from Psalm 130, Fr. Gaetano asked Besigye, his family, friends, and followers to pray for God’s intervention and resist intimidation while Besigye remains in custody.

Fr. Gaetano also expressed gratitude to Archbishop Samuel Kazimba Mugalu and other religious leaders who have demanded Besigye’s release. He called upon all religious leaders to speak out against the unjust incarceration of Besigye.

“All religious leaders are called to serve and protect the sheep entrusted to them by God, and Besigye is part of the flock. When you keep quiet, God will demand answers,” Fr. Gaetano declared.

Meanwhile, President Museveni has asked those calling for Besigye’s release to back down, pending the transfer of the case from the Court Martial to Civilian courts. “If you are innocent, why do you not demand a quick trial to prove your innocence, instead of demanding bail, forgiveness, as if serious crime is also entitled to holiday?” Museveni wrote on his X handle.