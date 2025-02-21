Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday Senator Anyoka accused elements within Kenya of undermining democracy by allegedly facilitating Besigye’s forced return to Uganda, a move he says tarnished Kenya’s regional standing and contributed to Raila’s defeat.

“Just as you are planning to organize so that Prime Minister Raila can then go for his election, what do you do? You allow individuals to pick Besigye and they abduct him and take him to Uganda. Participating in abducting Kizza Besigye and handing him over to Uganda undermines our democracy, regional standing, and commitment to human rights,” said Anyoka.

The senator further criticized the Kenyan government’s handling of foreign policy, particularly in relation to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Middle East. He argued that Kenya’s decision to align with Israel while disregarding the sensitivities surrounding the conflict in Gaza weakened its diplomatic influence. Additionally, he accused the government of failing to handle the complexities of the conflict in Sudan and the ongoing mineral crisis in DRC.

Meanwhile, renowned Kenyan law professor and political analyst PLO Lumumba weighed in on the controversy, condemning the manner in which Besigye was allegedly abducted in Kenya and handed over to Ugandan authorities.

“What has annoyed most people is the manner in which Kizza Besigye was abducted, literally, in Kenya and then rendered to the administration in Uganda. When you have a visitor whom you have allowed to get into your country, you don’t deal with them in that manner,” Lumumba stated.

He emphasized that international law provides legal mechanisms for extradition, where an individual has the right to defend themselves before being transferred to another jurisdiction. The failure to adhere to such processes, he argued, made the entire operation appear “barbaric.”

Meanwhile, the Kenyan government has continuously denied any involvement or knowledge of the alleged abduction, raising concerns over security and sovereignty. The incident has sparked fears over political safety, with critics questioning whether Kenyan politicians themselves are secure within the country.

As Raila Odinga campaigned for the AUC chairmanship, the accusations from Senator Anyoka and Professor Lumumba cast a shadow over Kenya’s regional diplomacy and its commitment to democratic values.

The incident is expected to fuel further debate on the integrity of political processes in East Africa and the role of Kenya in upholding human rights within the region.