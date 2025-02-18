As the clock ticks closer to the 2026 general elections, the political landscape in Budiope West constituency, Buyende district, is taking shape.

Among the aspirants vying for the Member of Parliament seat, one name stands out, Hon. Milly Babirye Babalanda, the current Minister for the Presidency.

Hon. Babalanda’s popularity in Budiope West constituency is unparalleled, thanks to her unique brand of leadership that has endeared her to the hearts of the electorate.

Unlike her competitors, Hon. Babalanda has steered clear of the rivalries and fights that have characterized Busoga politics.

Her ability to remain above the fray, avoiding the intrigues and cliques that often plague politics, has earned her the respect and admiration of the voters.

Moreover, Hon. Babalanda’s availability, visibility, and approachability have created a powerful community network through her grassroots agents.

The Minister’s down-to-earth nature, humility, and willingness to listen have made her a beloved figure in Budiope West.

As a Christian and a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, where her husband, Samuel Babalanda, serves as a senior pastor, Hon. Babalanda understands the value of feedback in communication.

Inspired by Jesus Christ’s example, who sought feedback from his followers, Hon. Babalanda always seeks to know how the local people feel about the services offered by the ruling NRM under President Yoweri Museveni.

Like Jesus Christ, who asked his disciples, “…Who do people say I am…?” (Matthew 16:13-15), Minister Babalanda knows the importance of seeking feedback from the community.

She understands that effective communication is a two-way strategy, where effective listening is just as crucial as speaking.

For context, Jesus asked his followers, “…Who do people say I am…?” (Matthew 16:13-15, Mark 8:27-29, Luke 9:18-20) for several reasons:

Gauging public perception: Jesus wanted to understand how the general public perceived him. He was curious about the rumours, opinions, and speculations surrounding his identity and mission.

Assessing his disciples’ understanding: By asking his followers what others thought of him, Jesus was also indirectly assessing their own understanding of his identity. He wanted to know if they had a clear grasp of his mission and purpose.

Preparing for a critical conversation: Jesus’ question was a precursor to a more in-depth conversation with his disciples. He was about to ask them directly, “Who do you say I am?” (Matthew 16:15), which would lead to a critical discussion about his identity as the Messiah.

Encouraging critical thinking: By asking his followers to share what others thought of him, Jesus encouraged them to think critically about the various opinions and perspectives surrounding his ministry.

Minister Babalanda’s commitment to feedback is evident in her grassroots approach to politics.

She has established a powerful community network through her agents, who provide her with valuable insights into the needs and challenges of the local people.

This information enables her to tailor her services to meet the specific requirements of her constituents.

This unique approach to leadership has enabled her to stay in touch with the needs and challenges of the local community.

Minister Milly Babalanda’s strategic approach to communication has been a key factor in her success, particularly in her relationship with the media.

Her healthy connections with radio stations, TV stations, online newspapers, print, and social media platforms have earned her a reputation as a reliable source for comments and insights on topical issues affecting Busoga, the NRM party, and the nation.

Being a national leader, Minister Babalanda recognizes the importance of effective communication in building trust and credibility with the public.

Her openness and willingness to engage with the media have made her a sought-after voice on matters of national interest.

In Busoga, where she has a strong base of support, Minister Babalanda is particularly popular among journalists and radio presenters who appreciate her availability and willingness to provide insightful comments.

Her ability to articulate complex issues in a clear and concise manner has earned her a reputation as a thoughtful and informed leader.

Minister Babalanda’s commitment to strategic communication is reflective of her broader approach to leadership, which emphasizes transparency, accountability, and engagement with the public.

As she steers through the complexities of national politics, her ability to communicate effectively will undoubtedly remain a key asset in her arsenal.

As the 2026 elections draw near, Hon. Milly Babirye Babalanda’s popularity is expected to soar even higher.

Her landslide victory is all but certain, as the people of Budiope West constituency rally behind their favourite candidate.

Hon Milly Babalanda’s candidacy for the Budiope West constituency in Uganda’s 12th Parliament has already gained significant traction.

Many locals, including local leaders, are confident that she will win with a landslide, essentially waiting for her swearing-in ceremony.

Her commitment to effective representation and service delivery aligns with the constituents, who have been disappointed with their current legislator’s performance.

Her pledge to address pressing issues, such as the activities of the UPDF’s Fisheries Protection Unit (PFU) and the need for piped water, has earned her widespread support.

With her impeccable track record, unique leadership style, and deep connection with the electorate, Hon. Babalanda is poised to make history in Budiope West constituency.

As the campaign season heats up, ahead of NRM primaries mid this year, one thing is clear – Hon. Milly Babirye Babalanda is the right MP for Budiope West in 2026.