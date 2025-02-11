In a historic ceremony held on Wednesday, 5th February 2025, Eng. Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune was sworn in as the Paramount Chief of Lango, locally referred to as Won Nyaci Me Lango.

With the New Paramount Chief, the people of Lango have finally emerged from the shadows of a painful past, as this milestone event now marks a new dawn.

This watershed event now marks a significant turning point for the people of Lango, who have endured decades of pain and suffering.

As the American renowned poet Maya Angelou once said, “…you may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them…”, today the people of Lango rise above the ashes and embrace light and celebrate a new beginning.

The road to Okune’s coronation has not been without its challenges.

The Lira High Court, where the swearing took place, had initially late last year nullified his election, triggering widespread uncertainty and concern among the Lango community.

However, a Stay of Execution Order issued by the Court of Appeal Judge Justice Cheborion Barishaki on January 29, 2025, paved the way for Okune’s swearing-in ceremony.

As the newly inaugurated Won Nyaci, Okune in his maiden speech acknowledged the daunting tasks ahead, including healing the wounds of a disjointed tribe reeling from the trauma of the 20-year Kony-led Northern Insurgency, atrocities committed by cattle rustlers, and the devastating effects of HIV/AIDS.

The people of Lango still grapple with the memories of the brutal 8-year rule of former Ugandan dictator, now deceased Iddi Amin Dada, who perpetrated heinous crimes against the LangoAcholi people.

Despite these overwhelming challenges, Eng Okune’s election has rekindled hope among the Lango people.

His leadership is being seen as a thread of unity and prosperity, and his commitment to restoring the cultural heritage of Lango has connected deeply with the community.

According to commentators, as Eng Okune embarks on his journey as the Won Nyaci, he carries the weight of his people’s expectations on his shoulders.

His success will depend on his ability to navigate the complex web of historical trauma, cultural identity, and communal healing.

The people of Lango, who have spent decades searching for a sense of belonging and connection to their heritage, now see the acclaimed civil engineer cum cultural leader as the face of hope and resilience.

They hope and believe that Okune’s leadership represents a new chapter in the Lango story, one that promises to reclaim their cultural roots and forge a brighter future.

As the Lango community begins this new journey with Okune at the helm, they are reminded that a people without a culture is like a tree without roots.

The former pioneer Uganda Road Fund (URF now defunct) boss’s commitment to preserving and promoting Lango’s cultural heritage is a testament to the enduring power of tradition and identity.

In the face of overwhelming adversity, some watchers say the people of Lango have found a glimmer of hope in Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune.

Eng Okune’s journey, spanning over a decade stands out as a testament to the human spirit’s capacity for resilience and transformation.

From his pivotal role in the ground breaking 2012 Lango Conference to his current circumstances, the story of the svelte man from Ibuje Trading Centre in Apac district is a loud reminder that even in the most tumultuous times, hope and redemption are always within reach.

Despite facing numerous challenges and humiliations including being fired during a funeral service and nullification of a highly billed coronation ceremony, Eng Okune demonstrated remarkable sangfroid, remaining composed and focused throughout his journey.

In an evocative and symbolic ceremony, Eng. Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune underwent a series of sacred rituals, marking a significant milestone in his journey to becoming the Paramount Chief of Lango.

The rituals began shortly after Okune crossed the iconic Karuma Bridge, where a group of revered elders, known as Itogo, awaited his arrival.

With great fanfare, the Itogo group performed a purification ritual, sprinkling water infused with the leaves of the olwedo tree (oboke olwedo) upon Okune.

This ancient ritual signified the cleansing of all evil powers, paving the way for his successful leadership.

In a remarkable display of cultural heritage, Okune was then made to step on two fresh eggs, a ritual that has been reserved for only the most esteemed leaders. This sacred act was previously performed for the former President of Uganda, Dr. Apollo Milton Obote, upon his return from an 8-year exile in Tanzania in the mid-1980s.

Okune’s participation in this ritual solidifies his position as a prominent leader in the Lango community.

These sacred rituals not only underscore Okune’s commitment to his cultural heritage but also demonstrate the community’s trust and confidence in his leadership.

As he embarks on his journey as the Paramount Chief of Lango, Okune carries the weight of tradition and the hopes of his people.

The Karuma Bridge, currently undergoing renovation, is a strategic and vital transportation artery that connects Northern Uganda, including the Lango, Acholi, and West Nile sub-regions, to the rest of the country.

This critical bridge facilitates trade and transport, enabling the movement of goods, services, and people between these regions and the rest of Uganda.

Beyond its domestic significance, the Karuma Bridge also plays a crucial role in regional connectivity, linking Uganda with its neighboring countries, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in the northwestern part of the country.

The welcoming ceremony for Eng. Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune, at the Karuma Bridge, holds profound significance.

By performing sacred rituals near this vital transportation artery, the revered elders are conveying a powerful message about Okune’s expected role as a leader.

A Bridge Builder in More Ways Than One.

The symbolism of welcoming Eng. Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune, the new Paramount Chief of Lango at the Karuma Bridge, also takes on an even deeper meaning given his professional background as an acclaimed civil engineer specializing in bridge building.

Dr Okune’s expertise in bridge construction and maintenance serves as a powerful metaphor for his role as a cultural leader.

Just as a bridge connects two landmasses, facilitating the flow of people, goods, and services, Okune is expected to build connections between his people, fostering unity, understanding, and cooperation.

As a bridge builder, Okune is expected to bring in a unique set of skills to his new role, including connecting communities, building strong foundations, and navigating complex technical, environmental, and social challenges.

He is also expected to create a well-built bridge that can stand the test of time serving generations to come, meaning his leadership will be measured by the lasting impact he has on the Lango community, and his experience as a bridge builder should undoubtedly inform his approach to creating a lasting legacy.

The convergence of Okune’s professional expertise and his new role as Paramount Chief of Lango is a powerful reminder that leadership is not just about titles or positions, but about the skills, experience, and character that one brings to the table.

Eng. Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune’s inauguration as the Paramount Chief of Lango could not have come at a more critical time, with Uganda gearing up for the highly anticipated 2026 general elections.

The Lango region is known for its vibrant cultural and political landscape, where nearly everything, including politics, religion, culture, and business, takes center stage in people’s lives, often with intense energy and emotion.

The upcoming elections have already sparked intense competition, particularly in the race for Lira City Woman MP, which pits two prominent cabinet members, Hon Betty Amongi (Gender) and Hon. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng (Health), against each other.

The supporters of these two influential women expect support from all quarters, including cultural leaders, which puts Okune in a delicate position.

Some clan heads(owitong) have openly declared their allegiance to both of the candidates, while religious leaders and the business community also have their preferences.

This complex web of alliances and expectations will require Eng Okune to navigate the political landscape with caution and diplomacy.

As the Paramount Chief, HRH Okune will need to balance the competing demands of various stakeholders while maintaining the integrity and neutrality of his office.

Watchers contend that Okune’s ability to manage these competing interests will be crucial in maintaining harmony and stability in the Lango region during this critical period.

With Odongo Okune at the helm, Lango is poised to reclaim its rightful place in Uganda as the 6th most populous region and a hub of prominent personalities who have made significant impacts locally and globally.

Lango boasts of notable figures like Dr. Apollo Milton Obote, the former President of Uganda, John Akii Bua, a renowned athlete, Field Marshal Okello, a distinguished military leader, and Brig. David Oyite Ojok, a celebrated military officer who served as Chief of Staff of the UNLA, among others.

Under Won Nyaci Okune’s leadership, the sub region is expected to experience a cultural revival, with a focus on preserving and promoting its rich heritage.

Lango’s history is dotted with individuals who have made lasting contributions to Uganda’s development, including the late Rt Hon George Cosmas Adyebo, a prominent politician who served as Uganda’s Prime Minister, Dr. Yafesi Okullo Epak, a distinguished politician who served as the MP Oyam South, Hon Ben Wacha(ex-Oyam North MP) and the late Hon Barbra Cecilia Atim Ogwal, a renowned politician who was the MP Lira Municipality before relocating to Dokolo where she served as the District Woman MP.

As Lango looks to the future, HRH Okune’s leadership is expected to usher in a new era of unity, reconciliation, and progress.

With his commitment to cultural preservation and development, Lango is confident to take its rightful place as a vibrant and influential region in Uganda.