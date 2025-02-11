The call, issued in a letter signed by Dr. Diana Atwine, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, comes in response to an executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump, which halted the disbursement of USAID and Center for Disease Contral funds pending review. The funding suspension has affected numerous healthcare workers whose salaries and operations depended on American financial assistance.

“With immediate effect, all activities related to the disbursement of federal financial assistance have been paused. As a result, operations and emoluments directly supported by the U.S. government are suspended,” Dr. Atwine stated in the letter. “However, in the meantime, we encourage contracted staff willing to continue working in the spirit of patriotism as volunteers to reach out for possible integration into the existing healthcare system.”

The funding freeze has raised concerns about potential disruptions in essential health services, particularly in HIV/AIDS programs, maternal health, and infectious disease prevention. Uganda heavily relies on foreign aid, with U.S. funding playing a critical role in supporting public health initiatives.

Some affected health workers have expressed frustration over the government’s call for voluntary service. “Many of us have families to feed and bills to pay. It’s not realistic to expect us to work without pay,” said a healthcare worker formerly supported by USAID, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Others worry about the long-term impact of the suspension on Uganda’s health system. “These programs have saved millions of lives. If funding is not restored soon, we could see a serious crisis,” said Dr. James Okello, a senior medical officer.

The Ugandan government says it is in discussions with U.S. officials to find a resolution. “We remain optimistic that engagements with the U.S. government will yield a positive outcome,” Dr. Atwine reassured, urging health workers to stay patient during the process.

However, with no immediate solution in sight, the uncertainty has left many health workers and beneficiaries anxious about the future of critical medical programs in the country.