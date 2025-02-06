Uganda mourns the sudden and tragic demise of Brigadier General Charles Oluka, a distinguished Ugandan military officer who served as the Director General (DG) of the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) from October 2020 until his passing on January 29, 2025.

Theodore Roosevelt’s iconic phrase, “…it is not the critic who counts, not the man who points out how the strong man stumbled, but the man who actually was in the arena,” was delivered during his speech “Citizenship in a Republic” at the Sorbonne in Paris, France, on April 23, 1910.

In this speech, the 26th US President Roosevelt emphasized the importance of individual citizenship and the need for citizens to take an active role in shaping their country’s future.

He argued that it is not the critics or naysayers who truly matter, but rather those who are willing to take risks, face challenges, and strive for greatness.

In the context of Uganda, this phrase is particularly relevant as the security fraternity and the nation as a whole mourns the loss of Brigadier General Charles Oluka, the Director General of the Internal Security Organization (ISO).

It is unfortunate that in many African countries, including Uganda, the selfless services of military officers often go unappreciated.

Instead, the focus tends to be on their perceived faults or shortcomings.

Brig Gen Oluka’s dedication to his country and his role in strengthening Uganda’s internal security are a testament to the spirit of citizenship and leadership that Roosevelt’s phrase embodies.

As the nation especially men and women of goodwill reflect on Brig Gen Oluka’s legacy, Roosevelt’s words serve as a reminder that true leadership and citizenship require courage, resilience, and a willingness to take on challenges.

It is not those who criticize from the sidelines, as is increasingly becoming a habit in Uganda who truly make a difference, but rather those who are willing to get into the arena and strive for greatness.

To those who knew him, Brig. Gen. Oluka was more than a decorated soldier; he was a philosopher in uniform, a preacher of unseen truths, and a shepherd who believed in redemption and second chances.

His unwavering faith, wisdom, and compassion inspired countless lives, earning him a revered place in the hearts of Ugandans.

As a soldier, Brig. Gen. Oluka demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic brilliance.

He played a pivotal role in strengthening Uganda’s internal security, notably leading the ISO in apprehending criminals responsible for the Greater Masaka machete attacks that claimed nearly 30 lives between July and September 2021.

He collaborated with other security agencies to hunt down criminal gangs in greater Kampala and other parts of the country.

The now fallen ISO boss also provided strategic guidance to the government on matters of national security.

As Uganda’s First Son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba (MK), also the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), aptly put it, “…we have lost a great patriot who loved and sacrificed his best years in service of our country and the people…”, Brig. Gen. Oluka’s legacy extends far beyond his impressive titles and accolades.

He was a guardian of humanity, a champion of justice, and a source of inspiration.

In a heartfelt tribute, Gen. Muhoozi, popularly known as MK, described Gen Oluka as a dedicated and hardworking intelligence officer who played a critical role in safeguarding Uganda’s security.

Another senior citizen, a devout born-again believer who chose to remain anonymous quotes 2Samuel 1:25 which says, “how the mighty have fallen in battle, or “ the brave warriors have fallen in battle…”.

The phrase, spoken by King David after the death of Saul and Jonathan has in recent decades become a common expression to lament the loss of a great leader, warrior (military leader) or influential person.

In the context of this news article, it’s a fitting tribute to Brig Gen Charles Oluka by acknowledging his significance and impact and mourning his passing.

His death now leaves a void in the lives of those who knew him, but his memory will continue to inspire future generations.

As Uganda bid their final farewell to Brigadier General Charles Oluka, many remember his unwavering dedication to the nation, Uganda.

His selfless service, unrelenting courage, and uncompromising commitment to protecting the country and its people will never be forgotten.

“…as we lay you to rest, dear Brig Gen Oluka, we salute your bravery, your honour, and your unwavering commitment to our nation. Your legacy will live on in our hearts, and your memory will continue to inspire us to defend our country with courage, loyalty, and sacrifice…”, remarked one of the operatives who works at ISO headquarters.

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, in his tribute, highlighted Oluka’s instrumental role in reforming the image of the Internal Security Organisation (ISO), praising him as a diligent servant of the country.

Tayebwa’s tribute painted a picture of a man who was not only dedicated to his work but also experienced a newfound sense of joy in his personal life.

Brig Gen Oluka married Harriet Akisa in 2023 at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Madera-Soroti and had received a promotion that many saw as signalling an exciting new chapter in his life.

We at Watchdog Uganda (an online newspaper) join the nation in mourning the passing of Brig Gen Charles Oluka, a distinguished soldier, a brilliant strategist, and a dedicated public servant. His untimely departure leaves a gaping void in Uganda’s security landscape and his absence will be deeply felt.

As we bid our final farewell to this remarkable individual, we remember his unwavering commitment to duty, his unshakeable integrity and selfless devotion to the safety and security of the nation.

Rest in peace, Brig Gen Charles Oluka.