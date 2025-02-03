Several Ugandan prisoners repeatedly escaped from Munzenze Prison in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), following the capture of the city by M23 rebels. Security reports suspect that some of the escapees may be ADF-linked criminals who are wanted in Uganda.

Despite the instability in eastern DRC, Uganda’s border security with Rwanda and the DRC remains calm, with all activities proceeding uninterrupted. Tourism, farming, and local trade on the Ugandan side are unaffected, while dozens of heavy trucks destined for Goma through Cyanika remain parked at Nyakabande in Kisoro, awaiting the situation to normalize.

According to UPDF 2nd Infantry Division Public Information Officer, Maj. Kiconco Tabaro, while speaking to our reporter on this matter,he revealed thatsecurity forces remain vigilant to prevent any infiltration by ADF militants and ex-combatants posing as refugees. He noted that district and local security committees continue to conduct awareness campaigns along the border to ensure communities remain informed and prepared.

“We have received information that some suspected Ugandans who were serving short and long-term sentences at Munzenze Prison escaped when M23 took control of Goma. It is suspected that some could be criminals, most likely ADF operatives wanted back home,” Maj. Tabaro said.

He urged border communities to remain on high alert, emphasizing that security forces are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any threats to Uganda’s stability.

“Meanwhile, normalcy continues in Kisoro and surrounding areas, with authorities maintaining heightened surveillance.” Maj. Tabaro was quoted.