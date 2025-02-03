In what has been seen as a show of massive support, hundreds of thousands of people from both the ruling NRM party and the opposition UPC party gathered in Lira City to welcome Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, Hon. Betty Amongi.

The event, which took place on Saturday 1st February, 2025, just hours after President Yoweri Museveni concluded his regional tour in Lango, marked a significant milestone in Amongi’s political career.

Hon Betty Amongi, who was accompanied by her husband, Hon. Jimmy James Akena (UPC President) officially relocated her polling station from Oyam South to Lira City, signalling her intention to contest for the Lira City Woman MP seat in the 2026 general elections.

The seat is currently held by the equally very strong and powerful Hon. Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health, who sits in the same cabinet meetings with her political nemesis, Hon Betty Amongi

Amongi’s entry into Lira City was nothing short of triumphant, with women, men, children, and boda-boda motorists clad in red attire, the colour of the UPC party, chanting praises in her honor.

In her address to an enthusiastic crowd, Amongi promised to focus on unity in diversity, stressing that residents of Lira City and the broader Lango region share more commonalities than differences.

She identified poverty as the number one enemy facing the community irrespective of party or religious affiliation.

“…poverty is blind to sectarian grounds, it’s important that we join efforts in curbing it than fighting one another or the ordinary people who must be guided and supported to join the money economy…”, she appealed.

Several clan chiefs, led by the Lango Cultural Institution Speaker (Won Tok), Willy Kagere Omodo Omodo, attended the event and openly declared their support for Amongi

Omodo Omodo, waving a fly whisk, praised Amongi for standing by the clan chiefs during a difficult time when the Lira High Court nullified the election of HRH Eng. Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune as the New Lango Paramount Chief, also known as the Nyaci Me Lango.

Omodo says Amongi’s support, which included words of comfort, technical guidance, and phone calls, gave the people of Lango hope and comfort during a tumultuous period.

“…the rest celebrated and made fun of us but thank God Betty stood with us throughout, so now payback time has come and we shall mobilize the masses to vote her…”, he said in an interview.

Some analysts say the event was a clear indication of Amongi’s growing popularity in Lira City and her ability to bridge the gap between different political parties.

As she prepares to take on the incumbent MP, Amongi has promised to prioritize unity, infrastructure development, poverty eradication initiatives, and access to affordable capital for small businesses.

However, not everyone is pleased with Amongi’s decision to contest for the Lira City Woman MP seat.

Some residents of Oyam South, where Amongi has represented for 10 years, have expressed their disappointment and frustration, accusing her of abandoning the constituency.

Internal Affairs Minister Maj Gen Kahinda Otafire, recently, while in a public event at Lira Town College on the invitation of her Minister of Health counterpart Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, publicly urged voters to make informed decisions.

Maj Gen Otafire said it was political indiscipline to assault the constituency of a fellow minister in the same sub region where many are yearning for more slots in the Museveni-led government.

Despite the criticism, Amongi remains committed to her new political path and has called upon her supporters to take charge of their electoral rights.

Ambassador Julius Peter Moto, a die-hard NRM supporter, has downplayed the significance of the massive turnout of UPC supporters in Lira City, saying it does not necessarily mean UPC is the dominant party in the region.

“…although that event was painted red it does not mean the whole of Lango is red, that is a lie, president Museveni leading NRM is going to win and all NRM candidates will campaign to win elections in all polling stations…”, Amb JP Motto stated.

Amb Moto, who previously served as Uganda’s High Commissioner to Pretoria and London, claims that the hundreds of thousands of people who attended the event, clad in UPC colors, were bused in from surrounding areas and are not registered voters in the city.

Amb Julius Peter Moto, who hails from Oyam district, confidently states that NRM, led by President Museveni, will emerge victorious, and all NRM candidates will campaign to win.

He acknowledged that Lango may not vote entirely for NRM but emphasized that voters will consider factors like security, performance, lobbying capacity, integrity, and character.

“…voters and city dwellers will look at the performance of individual candidates, lobbying capacity, integrity and over all character and maturity in these positions of public jobs or services…”, he stressed saying party affiliation will not be a very strong factor.

Amb Julius Peter Moto highlighted that Lango has a history of leaders with strong lobbying skills who advocate for public goods, and voters are already aware of individual MPs’ track records.

Interestingly, Ambassador Moto, an admirer of Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng subtly hinted that she would win with a significant margin due to her impressive achievements during her first term.

On the other hand, Willy Omodo Omodo is confident that Betty Amongi will be the one to go to the next parliament, citing her down-to-earth approach and care for the people as the reasons behind their support.

“…this endorsement has nothing to do with party ideologies, but rather Amongi’s ability to connect with the people…”, Omodo says, adding he also believes that President Yoweri Museveni remains a beloved figure in Lango and that he will receive overwhelming support if he runs for president in 2026.

Willy Omodo-Omodo, son of the late Jasper Omodo Anyuru, is making waves in Lira City’s political scene.

Despite his father’s affiliation with the UPC, where he served as mayor of Lira Municipality, now City, Omodo is a staunch supporter of NRM and President Museveni.

His move is likely to face both praise and criticism from the community, which is very passionate and sensitive about nearly everything, including politics.

The Lira City Woman MP seat is shaping up to be a thrilling contest, with both Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and Betty Amongi emerging as strong contenders.

Political analysts are having a hard time predicting the outcome, as the votes could swing either way.

Much like a high-stakes soccer match, the Aceng-Amongi race will depend on various factors, including the tactics and strategies employed by each candidate.

The ability to connect with voters, build a strong campaign team, and make effective use of resources will be crucial in determining the winner.

Ultimately, the outcome of the Aceng-Amongi race will depend on a complex interplay of several factors, making it difficult to predict a clear winner.

To succeed in the high-stakes race for Lira City Woman MP, both Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and Betty Amongi should focus on several key strategies.

It will be important for the two iron ladies and others to understand the electorate by knowing the demographics in order to understand the voting patterns, culture, and concerns of the people in Lira City.

Like Sun Tzu’s “Art of War”, an ancient Chinese military treatise that remains relevant in modern competitive contexts, including politics, both Aceng-Amongi should be aware of their own strengths and weaknesses, as well as those of their opponent.

The race is beginning to shape up to be a fascinating contest where the two political heavyweights are bringing in their unique blend of ideologies and personalities to the political table.

With the elections still months away, one thing is certain that the people of Lira City will have a difficult choice to make come 2026.

The contest may hinge on which candidate’s message aligns most with the electorate, particularly the younger generation.