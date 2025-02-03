The National Resistance Movement ( NRM) party triggered its membership registration process across the country on 28th January to Saturday 01st .Feb 2025.

The nationwide registration was flagged off by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also the party chairman/head of the state who called upon the secretariat team headed by The Secretary general the Rt Hon Richard Todwong to ensure a clean digital registration exercise to all the members of the mass party from 16 and 17 years.

It was a historic day for supporters and party leaders alike. The NRM 2026 election roadmap has also been triggered. NRM as a mass party with functioning structures has over time proven that it is a revolutionary force to reckon with.

As other political parties struggle to garner for support and recruit members, the ruling party already has 11.4 million members. This is because of its tested relevancy and mission to uplift the country from the past challenges to a new irreversible era of prosperity.

In fact, when the ruling party concludes the registration exercise, chances are high it the membership might swell from 11.4 million to over 20 million members as the party continues to enjoy massive support and endorsement from every part of Uganda.

In January 2026, Ugandans will, once again, exercise their constitutional and democratic right to elect their representatives through a general election for the seventh successive time since 1996.

After years of turmoil, this is the fi rst time ever that Uganda has enjoyed more than three decades of an uninterrupted stable democratic process buttressed by NRM’s core principles of Democracy, Patriotism, Pan-Africanism and Socio-economic transformation.

We have met most of the goals and aspirations of our people. We have made giant steps in our endeavour to improve the quality of life for all Ugandans.

We have built a firm foundation to steer the economy for social transformation and economic take-off into selfsustaining growth.

Under the leadership of NRM, our democracy has deepened and blossomed to full maturity, to the extent that anyone can now dream of leading Uganda. At every definitive stage on our long journey, the visionary leadership of NRM has always championed progressive policies and programmes to steer the country forward.

This shows that more Ugandans are embracing the urgent need to integrate into the modern money economy. They are making a positive transition from poor and subsistence living to modernity.

Indeed, the wealth-creation campaigns by NRM are beginning to yield succulent fruits. A new dawn is clearly on the horizon.

This shows that the NRM party continues to enjoy massive support and endorsement from every part of Uganda.

This is because it is a true pro-people party with a clear and principled agenda of ensuring the safety and prosperity of all Ugandans.

The party’s countrywide grassroots appeal draws both young and old to advance the party’s core principles of Democracy, Patriotism, Pan-Africanism and Socioeconomic transformation.

The leadership of NRM has resulted into Uganda having a stable and democratic political landscape, which fosters and protects the people’s fundamental right to choose their representatives in a free and fair election every five years.

In the 2021 elections, the people of Uganda chose NRM as the trusted guardian of their interests and aspirations for a better life. This was demonstrated through the overwhelming support enjoyed by NRM candidates at all electoral levels: President, Parliament and Local Government.

The NRM has also paved a clear path for meaningful growth and development in Uganda by eliminating the obstacles of poor infrastructure, political instability, backwardness, corruption and sectarianism.

As a result, there is a great surge of optimism regarding the future of Uganda. The country is now ripe for a rich harvest due to NRM’s appropriate policies and programmes.

Therefore, in order to accelerate Uganda’s socio-economic transformation, the only choice we have is to relentlessly support President Yoweri Museveni, the General of African resistance and father of Uganda’s revolution.

The mantle of securing the future of Uganda is great a task that needs tested leaders such as President Museveni. It is not a gamble. It is a matter which requires life-long commitment, unending sacrifice and vast experience.

Indeed, NRM is the only political organisation that can be trusted with the sacred responsibility of securing Uganda’s future.

This is an epic journey to our destiny and we should not play around with it.

The writer is the Deputy RDC Manafwa and a member of the Rotary club of Kasangati