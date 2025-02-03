Kisoro | February 3, 2025 – Police in Kisoro District have arrested two suspects on allegations of human trafficking, attempted sodomy, and forgery after a young man was lured to the district under false pretenses.

The suspects, identified as David Ntihabose Felesian and Hakizimana Korodi Federi, are accused of deceiving Okurut Reagan, a 24-year-old resident of Kadimukoli village in Budaka District, by promising him a job in the hospitality industry. The victim, who had studied Hotel Management, was reportedly contacted by the suspects on January 12, 2025, and offered a position in Kisoro.

The suspects allegedly sent him transport money to facilitate his travel. Upon his arrival on January 13 at around 1:00 PM, he was received by the suspects and taken to Country Side B Guest House in Kisoro town.

However, instead of the promised job, Reagan was locked inside a room, where the suspects attempted to force themselves on him. According to the police, the victim was overpowered, his mouth was covered to prevent him from making an alarm, and he was undressed against his will.

In a desperate bid to escape, Reagan pleaded with the attackers, pretending that he was not in the mood and requesting to be excused to use the toilet. The suspects fell for the deception, giving him an opportunity to flee the guest house and run straight to Kisoro Central Police Station, where he reported the incident at around 2:30 PM.

Police swiftly responded, visiting and documenting the scene. Further investigations led to the arrest of Ntihabose on January 23 and Hakizimana on January 24. Authorities also recovered exhibits, including lubricating oil, pornographic videos featuring the suspects, love messages sent to the victim, and recruiting forms.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to being part of a larger group of men engaged in same-sex relations. They revealed that they have no attraction to women and are sponsored by wealthy individuals, some of whom are based in Kisoro, Kampala, and even foreign countries.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson ASP Elly Maate confirmed that investigations are ongoing and that the suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of inquiries. Authorities are now pursuing others believed to be part of the network, with police vowing to crack down on human trafficking and related criminal activities in the region.