Ntungamo | February 3, 2025 – Hundreds of residents joined the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) 401 Brigade in a community sanitation drive to mark the launch of Tarehe Sita activities in Ntungamo Municipality and the district.

Led by Brigade Commander Lt Col Gumizamu Kafureeka, the UPDF forces, alongside police and prison officers, took part in cleaning exercises across the municipality. They were joined by local leaders, civil servants, business owners, and market vendors in an effort to improve sanitation and reaffirm the army’s commitment to working closely with the community.

Speaking at the event, Lt Col Kafureeka emphasized that the Tarehe Sita celebrations symbolize the unity between the armed forces and the civilian population wherever they are deployed. He thanked the people of Ntungamo for their unwavering support for the UPDF and its ongoing operations to ensure peace and stability in the region.

This year’s 44th Tarehe Sita Anniversary will be celebrated in the Greater Masaka region under the theme: “Celebrating Pan-African Solidarity and the People’s Sacrifice in the Struggle for Freedom and Democracy for Socio-economic Transformation.”

The term Tarehe Sita, which means “the sixth day” in Swahili, commemorates February 6, 1981, when the National Resistance Army (NRA) launched its liberation struggle against the government that had emerged from the disputed 1980 elections, beginning with an attack on Kabamba military barracks.

Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Byarugaba Isaiah Kanyamahaane praised the UPDF for being a people-centered force that enjoys nationwide trust. He also commended the business community for actively participating in the cleanup exercise and encouraged them to maintain similar efforts in their respective areas.

Additionally, Senior Health Inspector Tumushabe Jovat lauded the UPDF for its strategic engagement with the community, highlighting the positive impact of such partnerships on public health and sanitation.