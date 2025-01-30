In a nation already grappling with the complexities of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, a fresh storm is brewing. Over 1.4 million individuals living with HIV/AIDS in Uganda are now facing a daunting wave of uncertainty, following a directive from the US President Donald Trump, to redirect USAID funds. As activists raise alarms, several treatment centers across the country are on the brink of closure, leaving thousands of patients scrambling for alternative care.

Among the most prominent concerns is the fate of the Mulago Infectious Diseases Institute (IDI), one of Uganda’s largest and most vital providers of HIV treatment. News that the facility may soon suspend operations has caused widespread panic, with patients flooding the institute in a desperate bid to collect medications and secure their future health.

Reports swirling through the community have amplified fears that disruptions in treatment could lead to disastrous consequences. Many patients, fearing an immediate shortage, rushed to the facility hoping to stockpile supplies. Quraishi Mubiru, the head of Uganda Young Positives, an organization advocating for young people living with HIV, spoke out about the growing crisis.

“Imagine being told your lifeline is about to be cut off,” Mubiru said. “Patients have been advised to collect three months’ worth of medication in advance, but what happens after that? We are looking at a nightmare scenario where drug resistance could set in, leading to irreversible health deterioration. For those in rural areas, the uncertainty is even more terrifying. Many don’t have easy access to alternative care. This is not just about missing a dose; it’s about potentially losing the battle to the virus itself.”

As Mubiru and other activists plead for urgent intervention, their concerns are rooted in the grim reality that after 90 days, there is no guarantee that Mulago’s infectious diseases institute will reopen, or that treatment will resume without interruption. The possibility of new HIV infections escalating in the wake of this uncertainty is also a pressing worry.

Despite the mounting panic, not all is lost. The AIDS Support Organization (TASO), a key player in Uganda’s HIV response, has stepped forward to reassure the public. In an official statement, Dr. Michael Etukoit, TASO’s executive director, sought to calm fears, emphasizing that the organization’s services would continue uninterrupted.

“We have not laid off any staff,” Dr. Etukoit assured the nation. “Yes, some activities have been suspended, but our staff remains intact, and we are working tirelessly to ensure our clients have enough medication to last up to nine months. We are actively mobilizing funds and engaging development partners to ensure that our clients receive the care they need.”

TASO has also confirmed that no patients will be left without care, stressing that efforts are being made to provide treatment and support using locally available resources. For those worried about the future, Dr. Etukoit urged clients to continue visiting TASO centers across Uganda for ongoing treatment.

But while TASO works to reassure the public, the situation remains precarious. Activists like Mubiru continue to warn of the dire consequences if government and international stakeholders fail to act swiftly.

“We’re at a tipping point,” Mubiru said.

passionately. “The government needs to take immediate action to operationalize the AIDS Trust Fund and urgently address the gaps in funding. If we don’t act now, we are risking the lives of millions. This crisis cannot wait any longer.”

With calls for the government to intervene and bolster HIV programs, Uganda is at a critical juncture. As the nation grapples with the fallout from potential funding cuts and the specter of treatment disruptions, the future of HIV care in Uganda hangs in the balance.

In this moment of crisis, it is clear: every life matters. The people living with HIV in Uganda are fighting for their health and survival. The question remains: will the world answer their call before it’s too late?