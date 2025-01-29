Speaking during Tuesday’s plenary Kafuuzi described the President’s remarks as a call for accountability and caution in the justice system, rather than a directive to abolish these rights.

In his New Year’s address, President Museveni expressed frustration over cases where police bonds were granted to suspects, even when investigations had been completed and the case was ready for trial. He stated, “Any police personnel that gives a bond to a village thief when the case is ready for trial will be held accountable.” The President noted that he had raised this matter with the Chief Justice, emphasizing the need for prudence in granting bond and bail.

Addressing these remarks on the floor of Parliament, Kafuuzi clarified that the President was not seeking to abolish police bonds or court bail but to stress the importance of their appropriate application. “The President’s statement strictly focused on cases where investigations are complete, and the suspect is ready for trial. Granting a bond in such circumstances delays justice and undermines the integrity of the legal process,” Kafuuzi explained.

He emphasized that the directive targets cases that are ready for hearing, where continued detention or remand of suspects aligns with ensuring timely justice. The President’s remarks, according to Kafuuzi, were meant to encourage law enforcement and judicial officers to exercise their discretion judiciously and to avoid misuse of the system.

Responding to critics who claimed that the President’s comments were a threat to constitutional rights, Kafuuzi maintained that the remarks were misinterpreted. “There is no intention to abolish the right to police bond or court bail as enshrined in our Constitution. Instead, this was a clarion call to the Justice, Law, and Order Sector (JLOS) to ensure proper accountability in handling cases,” he said.

Kafuuzi reiterated that police bond and court bail remain constitutional rights and critical tools in the administration of justice. However, he noted that these rights must be applied responsibly, particularly in cases where investigations are complete.

The Deputy Attorney General called on stakeholders in the justice system, including the Police, Judiciary, and other JLOS actors, to prioritize accountability and fairness when applying bond and bail provisions. “It is essential that suspects are not released on bond when their cases are ready for trial, as this undermines the public’s trust in the system. Justice delayed is justice denied,” he remarked.

Kafuuzi added that the President’s remarks should be viewed as a challenge to law enforcement to adopt a more disciplined and efficient approach to handling cases. He encouraged police officers and judicial officials to focus on ensuring justice for both victims and suspects while upholding constitutional safeguards.

The President’s stance has reignited a broader conversation about the balance between protecting constitutional rights and ensuring accountability in Uganda’s justice system. Legal analysts have noted that the debate underscores the need for reforms that address inefficiencies in case management, investigation timelines, and the judicial process.

Kafuuzi emphasized that President Museveni’s message was intended to strengthen, not weaken, the justice system. “This is not about taking away the rights of Ugandans. It is about ensuring that justice is served promptly and that the system is not abused to the detriment of victims and the community at large,” he said.

Meanwhile, human rights advocates have cautioned against any measures that might lead to the erosion of fundamental rights. They have called for the government to clarify its position on the use of bond and bail to avoid creating uncertainty among law enforcement and the public.