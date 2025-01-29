President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and the First Lady, also the Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Museveni were on Tuesday 28th January 2025 hosted at the home of Mrs. Vicky Apio in Alingiri village, Amach town council, Lira District.

Mrs. Apio is one the beneficiaries of the Parish Development Model (PDM) initiative.

President Museveni who is on a Zonal tour to assess the progress of the PDM program and popularize wealth creation drive in Lango Sub-region, noted that the PDM program was making a progressive impact on many parts of the country including Lira District.

He particularly praised Mrs. Apio for her resilience and utilising the PDM money well to expand her farming project.

“I want to thank Vicky Apio for waking up from sleep. Apio is moving very well, she started by growing maize, rearing sheep and bought a plot then continues to grow maize. So you, the production officers of the district, need to come in and consolidate these people. You heard what Apio was telling you that one challenge she is faced with is that of water. How do you solve the problem of water?” he inquired.

President Museveni also offered financial support to Mrs. Apio to expand her projects. He also contributed a tricycle for transportation as well as pledged to provide her with a borehole to deal with the challenge of water.

The President further recognized 10 successful farmers, who are PDM beneficiaries from Erute South Constituency for their hard work and gave them Shs1 million each.

Maama Janet was equally delighted to note that the PDM program is bearing fruits in Uganda including the Lango sub-region where it is now progressing into a robust family unifying factor.

“I am honored to be in this village and to see what is happening in the new PDM families. In all the places we stopped today, what I admire most is what the PDM is planting in villages, the culture of a man and his wife working together. While women in the past were really being overlooked and were just walked over and not given any respect. Now it is good to see women holding hands with their husbands and working together in the family,” she said.

The First Lady also noted that this culture will ultimately lift up the children in their families, village communities and will subsequently consolidate the unity of the nation.

Maama Janet, however, reminded women not to leave out men in the financial projects but to work together as a team.

On her part, the 37 year-old mother of 6 expressed her profound gratitude to President Museveni for the PDM program that she affirmed has pulled her out of poverty.

Mrs. Apio, flanked by her husband Ojok Peter Nelson together with their 6 children and 2 foster ones, recounted her journey that saw her move from abject poverty to improved livelihood.

“Before receiving PDM funds, life was extremely difficult. I was struggling with the basic needs in the family. Children dropped out of school due to lack of school fees. Life later turned round for the better when I heard President Museveni talking on Radio about PDM funds and I also got the money from our Banya-Amach Town Council SACCO. I planted 3 acres of maize, harvested 45 bags, and sold 40. I earned Shs 2.8 million. I used Shs1 million to buy 10 sheep, saved Shs1 million for the next planting season and shs. 800,000 I used it to pay school fees,” she narrated.

“In 2024 I again planted maize, harvested 50 bags, and earned Shs4 million. I used Shs2.7 million to buy a plot of land at Amach Town Council and I have saved Shs1 million for planting more maize this season,” she said.

Mrs. Apio affirmed that the PDM program has not only changed her life and that of her family members for the better but has also broadened her thinking. She is planning to start coffee and dairy farming as well as to add value to her maize.

She also implored Ugandans not to take the wealth creation gospel of President Museveni for granted but to embrace it wholeheartedly.

“I appreciate President Museveni for empowering women and I thank him for the PDM program,” she said.

The event was attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, among other leaders.