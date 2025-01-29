Last Saturday, President Yoweri Museveni completed his performance assessment tour of the flagship wealth creation strategy, the Parish Development Model (PDM) in Busoga. The Busoga leg came after that of Bukedi, Teso, Sebei, Karamoja and Bugisu of last year. The Busoga tour, like the previous ones, was successful and the President got a good reception from the people and leadership. He was able to see for himself the successes and challenges of PDM. I am certain that the ground will, as well, respond to his further guidance on how to make the strategy most successful.

As part of the tour, President Museveni had an interaction with the media fraternity at at the Presidential demonstration farm in Kityerera Sub-county, Mayuge District. During the lively interaction, the President announced support of Shs100million and a minibus to the journalists to enable them engage in wealth creation ventures alongside their professional practice.

“I know you are poor and you work for poor media houses now I want to immunise you with Shs100 million so that you stop being used,” said the President.

As it was in Mbale when he announced seed capital of Shs100milion for a category described as “ba nekolera gyaange”-prostitutes and people took to social media to criticize the move, so was it this time. On X and on the Facebook page of one of the media houses, commenters questioned the President’s motive while others attacked the Busoga media fraternity. You would think someone had died and a mob was baying for the killer’s blood.

One Muwanguzi Paul stated:

“President Museveni’s actions are a clear example of bribery and manipulation. By giving journalists from the Busoga region Shs100 million, he’s attempting to influence their reporting and maintain control over the narrative due to coming elections.

His comments about journalists being ‘mercenaries’ due to their low pay are a poor attempt to justify his actions. Rather than addressing the root cause of low pay, he’s using it as an excuse to buy their loyalty.

As a Ugandan and a person yarns for change, I condemn this blatant attempt to undermine the integrity of the press. A free and independent media is essential for a healthy democracy, and Museveni’s actions are a threat to that.

Furthermore, this is not the first time Museveni has used his wealth and power to influence those in positions of authority. He has a history of using state resources to maintain his grip on power, and this is just another example of that.

The people of Uganda deserve better than a leader who uses bribery and manipulation to maintain his power. We need a leader who will respect the independence of the press and work to create a more just and equitable society for all”.

One, Kato Ranking stated: “He is literally buying them freedom of speech.”

Keith Morris Masereka noted:

“There is no hard cash given to individuals that can change their livelihood, the president knows this , this just for just.”

While I appreciate feedback from the public and the right to speak out on things, it matters that when discussing or debating, we should avoid the urge to stir controversy or talk basing on hatred partisanship or ill will. How can anyone take the Presidents gesture as bribery and manipulation? What constitutes bribery in this case? Did the President attach any conditions to his offer in return for anything other than urging the beneficiaries to find additional sources of livelihood that do not compromise their profession? I was present myself and I wish to inform the public that there is no underhand aim in the whole arrangement.

Journalists, like other Ugandans, in their organised groups, are entitled to support from Government to empower them economically. We shouldn’t be hypocritical or pretend about the opportunity for everyone to find space in the money economy. If PDM is about uplifting 39% citizens from subsistence mode, what does it say about those already in the money economy or gainfully employed? They, too, are supposed to move to another stage where they can make more money and, possibly, employ others. Journalists cannot be relegated to covering stories about other people creating wealth when they can also access factors of production. Every category of Ugandan is being mobilised to raise their earning power which earning power increases their purchasing power. Who will buy the increased produce from the PDM beneficiaries? It’s the professionals and white collar workers like journalists, lawyers, doctors and teachers who will buy them.

Journalists are already one of the categories receiving support under the Emyooga programme. Is that bribery and manipulation? If it is bribery, I have not seen anyone opening a case against whomever was responsible for including them. Bribery is not done in not done in the open because the giver and receiver both know that it’s illegal.

The Busoga journalists know their duty and I expect that the support will help them perform better as they will have the means to do more research and report facts without being at the mercy of manipulative sources and personal financial pressures.

Ever since the outbreak of Covid-19, the “mediascape” was badly disrupted. Many journalists went out of job after their work places closed due to the unsustainability of the business. Many titles no longer publish, some radio and TV stations closed down while those in operation face various challenges. The journalists bear much of the brunt yet they perform an invaluable role of keeping the public engaged. Without additional support, the profession could collapse and that’s unimaginable.

Any support to keep the profession and its practitioners afloat should be appreciated and not criticised unfairly. H.E the President continues to be a guarantor of media freedom and service in the country aware of the role of information channels in connecting different sections of a fast transforming society. I urge the Busoga media fraternity and journalists at large not to succumb to intimidation and unfair criticism but to do their job professionally and according to the ethics of the profession, while investing for extra income for better livelihoods.

Meanwhile, H.E the President is now in Lango Sub-Region continuing with his countrywide PDM performance assessment tour.

The author is the Special Presidential Assistant-Press & Mobilisation/Deputy Spokesperson

Email: faruk.kirunda@statehouse.go.ug

0776980486/0783990861