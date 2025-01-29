Brig. Gen. Charles Oluka,the Director General of the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) has passed on.

The sad development has been confirmed by the Special Presidential Assistant- Press and Mobilization and Deputy Spokesperson, Haji Faruk Kirunda.

“Sad news coming in of the sudden death of the Director General, Internal Security Organisation (ISO), Brig. Gen. Charles Oluka,” he posted on his official X account today.

“He died at Seguku hospital where he was rushed this evening. Details to follow…May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.

Details to follow…