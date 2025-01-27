The political scene in Kawempe North has been buzzing with anticipation following the announcement today by the Electoral Commission (EC) that the much-anticipated by-election to fill the vacant parliamentary seat will be held on March 13, 2025.

This comes after the tragic passing of the beloved Member of Parliament, Muhammad Ssegirinya, who succumbed to an illness after weeks of hospitalization at Lubaga Hospital earlier this month. The vacant seat has left a void in the community, and now, all eyes are on the upcoming election to see who will step in to continue Ssegirinya’s legacy.

The announcement was made by the EC Chairman, Simon Byabakama, during a press briefing at Tick Hotel in Kawempe, a venue that became an instant hotspot for political discussion and strategy. The chairman revealed the comprehensive schedule for the by-election, a process that is set to become an extraordinary political spectacle, drawing in the largest crowd of political observers, candidates, and supporters the region has ever seen.

The EC’s detailed timeline has added an air of anticipation to the race. Candidate nominations will officially open from February 26 to February 27, 2025, creating a flurry of excitement as potential candidates rush to file their papers and throw their hats in the ring. This short window has already led to heated debates over who will be the lucky few to secure a spot on the ballot.

Immediately following the nominations, the inspection of candidate papers will run from February 27 to March 5, a crucial stage in ensuring that only the most qualified individuals make it through to the campaign trail. The scrutiny will be intense, with party loyalists and independent candidates alike hoping their papers pass the rigorous checks without a hitch.

From February 28 to March 11, the stage will be set for an epic political showdown during the campaign period. This will be a time when passionate speeches, strategic promises, and fiery debates dominate the streets of Kawempe, as candidates vie for the hearts and minds of voters.

When March 13, 2025, finally arrives, it will be more than just an election—it will be a grand spectacle of democracy in action. The city is set to be awash with voters, volunteers, political enthusiasts, and even onlookers from across the nation, as all parties prepare for the pivotal moment that could change the political landscape of Kawempe forever. The 197 polling stations across the constituency will be a battleground, with tension mounting as the public casts their votes.

Byabakama, ever the vigilant guardian of Uganda’s electoral integrity, took the opportunity to remind the public of the importance of the electoral process during his announcement.

The Chairman emphasized that all stakeholders must adhere to the rules, warning candidates against any unscrupulous behavior, particularly voter bribery. “We are all stakeholders in this exercise,” Byabakama stressed. “Let us work together to deliver a peaceful, free, and fair by-election to the mutual satisfaction of all stakeholders.”

Additionally, the EC Chairperson urged those wishing to serve as election observers to formally apply to the commission for approval, further ensuring transparency and accountability. Those interested in offering suggestions to enhance the electoral process have been invited to come forward, allowing for an even more participatory approach in overseeing the election.

With Henry Makabai appointed as the returning officer and Rehema Nassuna serving as the assistant returning officer, the management of the election will be in capable hands. The duo is tasked with ensuring that the election runs smoothly, without hitches, and in strict adherence to the established laws.

As the campaign period heats up, it’s clear that this by-election will not be a simple, run-of-the-mill affair. It’s shaping up to be a political drama of epic proportions, where every word spoken, every promise made, and every move by a candidate could tip the balance toward victory or defeat.

The stakes are high, and with so many vying for the coveted seat, Kawempe North is in for a political spectacle that could very well become the talk of Uganda for years to come.