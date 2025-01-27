In a monumental move that could reshape Uganda’s economic landscape, the government has commenced an ambitious process to activate the country’s mining sector under the leadership of Mr. James Mukasa Ssebugenyi.

The process, which began last week, is set to usher in a new era of strategic mining ventures, regulatory advancements, and robust government participation in the industry. Ssebugenyi’s role as the newly appointed chairperson of Uganda’s mining authority, solidified in November of the previous year, marks a pivotal moment for the nation’s economic trajectory.

The government’s decision to operationalise the Uganda National Mining Company (UNMC), a limited liability entity wholly owned by the state, has long been in the making, with initial steps taken under the 2022 Mining and Minerals Act. Although the company has remained largely inactive, the Ministry of Energy has now taken bold steps to transform it into a driving force in the sector. This change has come at a critical time, as mining plays an increasingly significant role in the country’s economic development.

Over the past decade, Uganda has seen a steady increase in mining output, with resources such as iron ore, gold, copper, cobalt, uranium, limestone, and marble becoming increasingly prominent on the global market. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, the mining sector contributed approximately 2.2% to Uganda’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as of June 2023. However, with projections aiming for a 7% contribution by 2030, the government has recognised the need to establish a more structured, professional, and accountable body to oversee the industry’s vast potential.

In a clear indication of its intent to bring about real change, the Ministry of Energy, led by Mr. Ssebugenyi, has already initiated the recruitment of top-tier executives to lead the revamped Uganda National Mining Company.

The search for key roles such as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Exploration and Extraction Officer, Chief Finance Officer, Chief Legal Officer, and other critical positions is underway, ensuring that only the most qualified professionals will steer the company’s course.

This move comes on the heels of the enactment of the Mining and Minerals Act, 2022, and the subsequent creation of more progressive and sustainable mining regulations. Among these, the Mining Licensing Regulations 2023, designed to enhance transparency and attract international investment, are expected to be a game-changer in attracting top-tier mining companies to partner with Uganda.

Mr. Ssebugenyi, in a statement made over the weekend, reiterated the government’s commitment to transforming the Uganda National Mining Company into a key player in both national and international mining. He highlighted the company’s mission to manage strategic commercial interests, participate in mineral agreements, and engage in joint ventures on behalf of the state. He underscored that these initiatives would not only create jobs and increase revenues but would also ensure that Uganda’s mining activities remain environmentally sustainable and socially responsible.

The government’s ambitious strategy includes a long-term vision to develop Uganda into a mining powerhouse in East Africa. By focusing on attracting both local and foreign investment, government hopes to harness the country’s rich mineral reserves, all while creating a legal framework that prioritises sustainable and ethical mining practices.

Through these efforts, the Uganda National Mining Company is poised to become a key player in the global mining landscape, attracting billions in investment and improving the country’s overall economic standing.

As the government works to operationalise this vision, industry experts are optimistic that Uganda’s mining sector could soon be a significant driver of growth in the region. With Ssebugenyi at the helm and the full backing of the Ugandan government, the future of mining in the country looks brighter than ever.

This bold move marks the beginning of a new chapter, one where Uganda not only participates in the global mining market but thrives, securing its place as a leader in the industry.