Senior Presidential Advisor (SPA) in charge of Poverty Alleviation in Busoga Hon. Florence Mutyabule has lauded the Basoga for giving a rousing welcome to President Yoweri Museveni who concluded his four-day tour of the sub region to assess the PDM performance.

“…the level of organization and coordination among the various stakeholders especially the politicians in the region were so marvelous while the enthusiasm exhibited by the masses was great…”, Mrs. Mutyabule notes.

President Yoweri Museveni concluded his four-day tour of the Busoga sub-region, where he assessed the performance of the Parish Development Model (PDM) and commissioned several development projects.

The President’s tour, which took place from January 22 to 25, was marked by a warm welcome from the residents of Busoga, who planted banana stems and displayed portraits of the President and other leaders along the roadsides.

Mrs. Florence Mutyabule has praised the residents and leaders for their enthusiastic welcome, saying it was a “beautiful gesture”.

She also encouraged the residents to embrace the government’s anti-poverty programs, such as Emyooga, Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), and Universal Primary and Secondary Education (UPE/USE).

During his tour, President Museveni visited village-based individual PDM-funded farmers in several districts, including Namutumba, Luuka, Iganga, Mayuge, Jinja, and Kamuli.

He also commissioned the expansion of the state-run Kimaka airfield in Jinja City and opened the Abyssinia and Tembo Steel Rolling Mills in Jinja City and Iganga Municipality, respectively.

The President also launched the Nakabango Presidential Skilling Hub, which aims to equip youthful Ugandans with essential vocational skills to address unemployment in the region.

He announced plans to launch loan schemes for boda-boda riders, aiming to protect them from exploitation by private companies.

He made this declaration during the last leg of his tour in Iganga Municipality while addressing a large gathering of ministers, MPs, LC5 chairpersons, and boda-boda riders.

This rally was organized by Hajji Faruk Kirunda, the Presidential Deputy Press Secretary.

The President’s intention is to establish loan schemes tailored to specific zones, such as Busoga, to prevent riders from being taken advantage of by greedy private lenders.

This move is in response to concerns raised by boda-boda riders regarding exploitation by companies offering motorcycles on loan with high interest rates.

President Museveni emphasized that he wants to empower boda-boda riders to own their motorcycles and improve their livelihoods.

He also advised them to diversify their income-generating activities to ensure sustainability.

Additionally, the President announced plans to outlaw exploitative practices by private loan companies and investigate cases of boda-boda riders being murdered, allegedly by individuals seeking to acquire their motorcycles.

Mrs. Mutyabule applauded the President for his commitment to reaching out to the common people, saying he was a “pastor-like” leader who knew his people by name. She also challenged citizens to continue rallying behind the ruling party and its leader.

The tour was seen as an opportunity for the President to rejuvenate the political fulcrum in Busoga, which has traditionally been a stronghold of the ruling NRM party.

Despite some inroads made by the opposition NUP party in the 2021 general elections, the NRM party still won over 90% of the parliamentary seats in the region.

Mrs. Florence Mutyabule who is wife to Owek. George William Mutyabule Wanume the speaker Busoga Lukiiko (Parliament), has added her voice to the chorus of praise for Haji Kirunda, the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary.

Mrs Mutyabule appreciated Haji Kirunda’s tireless efforts in mobilizing the community, urging him not to relent in his endeavors.

Quoting the Latin phrase, “Servitus servitium Dei est,” which translates to “Serving people is serving God,” Mrs Mutyabule emphasized the importance of Haji Kirunda’s work in serving the community.

By invoking this phrase, Mrs Mutyabule underscores the value of selfless service and the positive impact it has on society, unlike others who are self-seekers.

Her words of encouragement serve as a testament to Kirunda’s dedication and commitment to his role, inspiring him to continue making a difference in the lives of others.

Mutyabule’s praise of Haji Kirunda serves as a timely reminder to appreciate and acknowledge the good work of individuals while they are still alive.

In many African cultures, including Uganda, it is common for people to reserve their praise and appreciation for individuals until their funeral services. This phenomenon is often referred to as “eulogizing the dead.”

While it is essential to honor and celebrate the lives of the deceased, it is equally important to recognize and appreciate the contributions and achievements of individuals while they are still alive.

This approach not only boosts their morale but also encourages them to continue making a positive impact.

Mrs Mutyabule’s praise of Haji Kirunda sets a wonderful example, demonstrating the value of acknowledging and appreciating individuals for their hard work and dedication.

By doing so, she inspires others to follow suit, fostering a culture of appreciation and recognition that can have a profound impact on individuals and society as a whole.

In a world, especially in Uganda where many people tend to focus on criticizing and finding fault, Mrs. Florence Mutyabule’s positive and uplifting attitude truly sets her apart.

By choosing to acknowledge and appreciate Haji Kirunda’s efforts, Mrs. Mutyabule demonstrates a refreshing commitment to promoting positivity and encouragement.

Her actions serve as a powerful reminder that we all have the capacity to choose how we interact with others and the kind of impact we want to make.

In a society where backstabbing and fault-finding can be prevalent, Mrs. Mutyabule’s exemplary behavior shines like a beacon, inspiring others to adopt a more supportive and uplifting approach.

Her positive influence has the potential to create a ripple effect, fostering a more encouraging and appreciative environment for everyone.

Florence Mutyabule who served as the Namutumba District Woman MP in the 9th Parliament before losing to Hon Mariam Naigaga in the 2016 elections also applauded the president for being a field person by choosing to reach out to the common people deep in villages.

The president also met with leaders from the sub region at Mayuge District headquarters and addressed a public rally at Kamuli Youth Centre, in Kamuli Municipality, the political backyard of Rt Hon Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga the current First Deputy Prime Minister/Minister in charge of EAC Affairs).

Overall, the President’s tour was a success, with many residents expressing their appreciation for his commitment to their development and well-being.

What You Need To Know:

Planting banana stems as a welcome gesture is a unique cultural practice that is commonly observed in Uganda, particularly in Buganda, Busoga and a few other regions.

While banana plants are widely cultivated and revered in many African countries, the specific practice of planting banana stems as a welcome gesture is not a widespread tradition across the continent.

However, there are similar cultural practices in other African countries that involve the use of plants or flowers to welcome guests or dignitaries. For example:

In Ghana, it’s customary to present guests with a bouquet of flowers or a potted plant as a sign of respect and hospitality.

In Ethiopia, guests are often greeted with a traditional coffee ceremony, which involves the use of fragrant flowers and plants.

In neighboring Kenya, the Maasai people traditionally welcome guests with a branch of the “olokop” tree (Acacia tortilis), which is a symbol of peace and friendship.

These practices highlight the diversity and richness of African cultures and traditions, and demonstrate the importance of hospitality and respect for guests across the continent.