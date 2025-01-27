Kibumba, January 27, 2025 – The Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC)/M23 rebel group has announced the “liberation” of Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in a bold and defiant communique issued on Saturday.

The group, which has been engaged in intense fighting with Congolese forces, claims full control of the strategic city and has laid out strict measures for its inhabitants and military personnel.

The statement, signed by AFC/M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka, declares an ultimatum to the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC), requiring all military personnel to surrender their weapons and report to the Stade de l’Unité before 3:00 AM. The group has threatened that after this deadline, they will assume full occupation of the city.

Among the measures announced in the communique are the immediate suspension of all lake activities and a call for calm among residents. The AFC/M23 asserts that their occupation is aimed at restoring order and governance to the region, which they claim has been neglected by the Kinshasa administration.

“The liberation of the city has been successfully carried out, and the situation is under control,” reads the communique. The rebel group has also urged vigilance against “fraudulent solicitations and fake news spread by the Kinshasa regime.”

The fall of Goma marks a significant escalation in the M23 rebellion, with potential ramifications for both regional security and humanitarian stability. Goma, a vital economic hub and gateway for humanitarian aid, is home to over a million residents, many of whom have already been displaced by ongoing violence.

The takeover raises concerns about the safety of civilians, with reports of chaos and uncertainty following the rebel group’s declaration. The Congolese government, which has accused Rwanda of backing the M23, has yet to respond officially to this latest development.

The African Union and MONUSCO have called for the immediate cessation of hostilities and adherence to previous ceasefire agreements. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, has urged the parties to prioritize dialogue and safeguard civilian lives.

MONUSCO, which has been supporting the FARDC in its efforts to repel M23 forces, has reiterated its commitment to protecting civilians and critical infrastructure in the region. The situation remains volatile, with fears of further displacement and humanitarian crises.

What Lies Ahead

As M23 consolidates its control over Goma, questions loom over the next steps for the Congolese government and its international allies. The fall of Goma represents both a tactical victory for M23 and a sobering reminder of the fragility of peace in the region.

The international community, particularly the United Nations and regional blocs such as the Southern African Development Community (SADC), will face mounting pressure to intervene and restore stability in the wake of this latest development.