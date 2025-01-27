President Trump’s straightforward and candid communication style has resonated with many , including international leaders. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni once expressed his admiration, stating:

America has got one of the best presidents ever. I love Trump. He speaks to Africans frankly. Africans need to solve their problems – Museveni #NTVNews pic.twitter.com/ 2LQcKg1qnb

This sentiment reflects the broader appeal of Trump’s direct approach, which many Americans appreciate.

Trump’s ascent has sparked a wave of optimism in the US. His promises to revitalize the economy, strengthen national security, and implement bold policies have instilled hope in many citizens.

But how does his rise to the U.S. presidency impact Africa? A lot, I would say!

Of note, President Trump, during his first term in office, started the initiative Prosper Africa, which facilitated economic activity between the U.S. and African nations. Through Prosper Africa , the U.S. Government has helped close 2,688 deals , generating a staggering $130.8 billion in new exports and investments, benefiting 49 countries in Africa . One thing is clear – when it comes to trade, President Trump will not disappoint.

However, the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) might have far-reaching consequences for the health ecosystem in African countries. Here are some key points:

Funding Shortfall: The U.S. has been a major contributor to the WHO, providing about 15% of its annual budget. With the withdrawal, there will be a substantial funding gap, which could disrupt ongoing health programs and initiatives . Impact on Disease Control: Programs targeting diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS, which disproportionately affect African countries, may face setbacks due to reduced funding . This could lead to increased disease prevalence and mortality rates. Emergency Response: The WHO plays a crucial role in coordinating global responses to health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Without adequate funding, the WHO’s ability to respond effectively to such crises could be compromised, affecting African countries that rely on its support. Health Infrastructure: Many African countries depend on WHO support for building and maintaining health infrastructure, including hospitals, clinics, and laboratories. The withdrawal could slow down progress in improving healthcare facilities and services. Health Workforce: The WHO also supports training and capacity-building programs for healthcare workers in Africa. Reduced funding could limit these programs, leading to a shortage of skilled health professionals.

In this regard, let us first heed what President Museveni once noted:

“Donald Trump speaks to Africans frankly. Africans need to solve their problems. You can’t survive if you are weak. It is the Africans’ fault that they are weak. We are 12 times the size of India, but why are we not strong?”.

As I once elaborated in my paper, entitled “ AFRICA’s URGENT NEED ,” African countries must prioritize good health in their political agendas. Health policies must be backed by sound financial appropriations. African leaders must take the health of their people seriously. Health systems must be well established. Doctors must be compensated well to prevent their exit to developed countries where they earn substantially more. The brain drain must be addressed. The time is long overdue.

In conclusion, President Trump’s rise has brought a wave of economic optimism and bold policies that have resonated both domestically and internationally. The Prosper Africa initiative highlights President Trump’s commitment to fostering economic growth and strengthening bilateral relationships between the U.S. and Africa. However, with the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), African nations could face significant challenges in their healthcare systems. This should be the opportunity for African leaders to prioritize the health of their citizens, address the brain drain, and ensure a prosperous future for their countries. With WHO lacking financial assistance from the USA, their support to existing health ecosystems in Africa will be tightly measured.

The time for action is now.

About the Author:

Dr. Ivan Edwards is a Ugandan American medical doctor practicing in San Antonio, TX. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, a Kentucky Colonel, and a U.S. Flight Surgeon. With extensive experience in public health and healthcare systems, his insights and expertise provide a valuable perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing African nations in the realm of health and economic development.