Kinshasa, January 25, 2025 – After two days of intense fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops, alongside regional allies, successfully pushed back the advancing M23 rebel group, preventing them from taking control of Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu.

The rebels, who launched a full-scale assault on strategic positions, aimed to capture Goma as part of their ongoing campaign to destabilize the region. However, the SANDF contingent, deployed under the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), mounted a heroic defense, halting the M23 advance and forcing their retreat.

According to a media statement issued by the South African Department of Defence, nine SANDF members lost their lives during the fierce confrontation, while several others sustained injuries. Seven of the fallen soldiers were part of the SANDF contingent stationed in the DRC since December 2023 as part of the 16-member regional bloc mission, while the remaining two served under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO).

“The intention of the M23, amongst others, was to take over the city of Goma, but it met with heavy resistance from the SANDF contingent, which managed to prevent them from proceeding into Goma,” the statement read.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms. Angie Motshekga, expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers and praised their bravery. “Our members put up a gallant fight to prevent the rebels from proceeding to Goma as was their intention. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten,” she said.

The statement, co-signed by Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans Maj. Gen. (ret.) Bantu Holomisa and Mr. Richard Hlophe, as well as Acting Secretary for Defence Dr. Thobekile Gamede and Chief of the SANDF General Rudzani Maphwanya, emphasized the resilience and professionalism of South African troops in the face of immense adversity.

The successful defense of Goma is a significant victory for regional forces operating in the DRC under SAMIDRC and MONUSCO. It comes amidst escalating tensions between the DRC and Rwanda, which Kinshasa accuses of supporting the M23 rebellion. The DRC government has recently escalated diplomatic actions, recalling its embassy staff from Kigali and ordering the closure of its embassy in Rwanda.

The African Union has called for the immediate cessation of hostilities and urged adherence to the ceasefire agreement signed in July 2024. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, emphasized the need for dialogue and the protection of civilians caught in the crossfire.

While the SANDF and its allies succeeded in repelling the M23 advance, the cost has been high. The families of the fallen soldiers are currently being notified, and the exact number of injured personnel remains unconfirmed.