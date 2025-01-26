The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has reportedly ordered the closure of its embassy in Rwanda and recalled all diplomatic staff stationed there, marking a significant escalation in tensions between the two neighbors.

This decision by President Félix Tshisekedi follows mounting accusations that Rwanda is actively supporting the M23 rebel group, which has launched a new offensive in North Kivu, threatening to seize Goma, the regional capital.

The diplomatic fallout comes just days after M23 rebels announced their intent to march on Goma, hours after the assassination of North Kivu’s military Govnor, Major General Major General Cirimwami. His killing has added to the already volatile situation in eastern DRC, where the rebel advance has displaced thousands of civilians and strained humanitarian resources.

Efforts to obtain a comment from the Congolese presidency on the embassy closure were unsuccessful at press time, leaving uncertainty over whether Rwanda’s diplomatic staff in Kinshasa will also be expelled

Analysts believe this move reflects the DRC’s frustration with what it perceives as Rwanda’s direct interference in its sovereignty, accusations that Rwanda has repeatedly denied.

President Tshisekedi’s decision to sever diplomatic ties with Rwanda has been described by critics as overdue, with some arguing that such action should have been taken in 2021 when Rwanda allegedly began its support for M23.

The rebel group has been accused of receiving weapons, logistical support, and personnel from Rwanda, allegations corroborated by reports from international observers and the United Nations.

M23’s renewed offensive has not only heightened regional instability but also drawn widespread condemnation. The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) has intensified its operations in North Kivu, deploying heavy artillery and attack helicopters in support of the Congolese army to halt the rebel advance.

Despite these efforts, MONUSCO has called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urged all parties to return to the negotiating table to prevent further escalation.

The closure of the DRC’s embassy in Rwanda signals a significant breakdown in relations, with potential ramifications for regional peace efforts. The Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) have yet to issue statements on the matter, but diplomatic observers warn that deteriorating ties between the two nations could derail broader efforts to stabilize the Great Lakes region.