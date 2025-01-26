MUBENDE, Uganda (Watchdog News) – President Yoweri Museveni on Friday conferred a prestigious national honor on billionaire Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia during celebrations marking Uganda’s 39th Liberation Day in Mubende. The ceremony, attended by thousands, highlighted the contributions of individuals who have played a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s development.

Dr. Ruparelia was awarded the Honour of the Distinguished Order of the Crested Crane (Grand Officer), a recognition established under the National Honours and Awards Act of 2021, which empowers the president to acknowledge exceptional service to the country.

Recognizing Excellence

In a citation read during the event, the government lauded Ruparelia for his outstanding contributions to the successful hosting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77+ China summits, held at the Speke Resort Munyonyo in 2023. The citation noted that his efforts were instrumental in elevating Uganda’s profile on the global stage.

Ruparelia, born on January 17, 1956, is widely regarded as one of East Africa’s wealthiest and most influential figures. A refugee-turned-tycoon, his journey from adversity to success embodies resilience and enterprise.

A Storied Career

In his youth, Ruparelia fled Uganda for the United Kingdom during turbulent times. Working multiple jobs, he managed to save to purchase his first house at just 20 years old. In 1985, amid Uganda’s civil war, he returned to Kampala and founded the Ruparelia Group with $25,000.

The conglomerate has since expanded into diverse sectors, including real estate, financial services, education, hospitality, agriculture, and media. Today, it stands as one of Uganda’s largest taxpayers and employs over 8,000 people.

Beyond his business acumen, Ruparelia has distinguished himself as a philanthropist. Through the Ruparelia Foundation, he has donated over $1 million to initiatives in education, healthcare, wildlife conservation, poverty alleviation, and environmental protection.

Transforming Uganda’s Landscape

The government’s citation highlighted Ruparelia’s transformative impact on Uganda’s property sector through Meera Investments, which dominates Kampala’s real estate market. Additionally, his contributions to the flower export industry have solidified Uganda’s position in international markets.

Ruparelia’s ventures in education have also garnered praise. Institutions such as Kampala Parents School, Kampala International School, Delhi Public School International, and Victoria University have become hallmarks of quality education in Uganda. “These schools may not yield substantial profits, but they have transformed countless lives,” Ruparelia said in an earlier interview.

Spearheading Global Events

Internationally, Ruparelia is synonymous with Uganda’s hospitality sector. His flagship properties, Speke Resort Munyonyo and the Speke Convention Centre, have hosted high-profile events, including the 2007 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and the recent NAM and G77+ China summits. These achievements underscored the suitability of Munyonyo as a hub for global diplomacy and secured Ruparelia’s latest honor.

A National Asset

Speaking at the ceremony, Museveni emphasized the importance of recognizing individuals who have significantly contributed to Uganda’s development and international reputation. “Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia is not only a beacon of entrepreneurial success but also a true patriot who has invested in our country’s growth and global stature,” Museveni said.

Ruparelia, who also serves as Nepal’s honorary consul in Uganda, expressed gratitude for the recognition. “This medal is a testament to the resilience of the Ugandan people and the opportunities this great nation offers,” he said.

As Uganda marked another year since the National Resistance Movement (NRM) came to power in 1986, the award to Ruparelia symbolized a commitment to celebrating excellence and fostering a spirit of national pride.