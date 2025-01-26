In a groundbreaking announcement, the French Government has unveiled an ambitious plan to invest 4 billion dollars, roughly 15 trillion Ugandan shillings, into Uganda over the next three years.

This bold move, revealed by the French Embassy in Kampala, marks a monumental shift in the economic, social, and political relations between the two countries, and it promises to set the stage for transformative change within Uganda’s industries and its workforce.

Ambassador Xavier Sticker, who serves as France’s official representative in Uganda, emphasized that this massive financial infusion is not merely an investment but rather a continuation of France’s strong and growing presence as Uganda’s leading source of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

French companies already dominate Uganda’s FDI landscape, particularly in the oil and gas sectors, with TotalEnergies leading the charge. But this investment plan aims to expand well beyond the energy sector, impacting various critical industries across Uganda.

“By 2025, French companies will continue to be the top investors in Uganda, accounting for more than half of all foreign direct investment,” said Ambassador Sticker. “Their investments, totaling 4 billion dollars, will have a profound impact on sectors ranging from agriculture to education, water and sanitation, and mining.”

This expansive economic cooperation isn’t just about pouring money into Uganda’s economy; it’s about fostering long-term, sustainable development. Currently, more than 40 French companies are already incorporated in Kampala, and their collective presence has created tens of thousands of jobs for Ugandans, along with offering over 46,000 hours of specialized training each year. These companies, including major names in sectors like finance, agriculture, and infrastructure, are deeply invested in the growth of Uganda’s human capital, and the new funds are expected to significantly amplify these effects.

Perhaps the most striking example of this cooperation is the oil and gas sector, where TotalEnergies has committed to building Uganda’s burgeoning energy infrastructure. However, the French commitment extends far beyond the confines of the energy industry. France has pledged to pump significant resources into the water sector, with 92 million Euros (around 400 billion Ugandan shillings) being allocated for the expansion of water supply services to underserved regions in Uganda.

Starting in February, French-backed projects will bring clean, accessible water to half a million residents in northern Kampala, with additional projects lined up in towns like Masaka, Lira, Fort Portal, and Hoima. This is just the beginning, as the Kagera River water treatment plant, funded to the tune of 70 million Euros (350 billion Ugandan shillings), will be operational by late 2025, potentially impacting millions more.

In agriculture, France has placed a particular emphasis on empowering Ugandan farmers. The Mt Rwenzori Coffee Farmers’ Cooperative Union is among the key beneficiaries, with French investments aimed at improving the livelihoods of over 11,000 coffee producers. In addition to providing much-needed lines of credit to Ugandan banks, France’s agricultural cooperation will facilitate innovation and enhance Uganda’s capacity to export high-quality goods to global markets.

But the French vision extends even further, with plans to expand into new areas of collaboration. With the help of the Agence Française de Développement (AFD), France intends to offer loans to Uganda’s healthcare sector, support affordable housing initiatives, and advance entrepreneurship programs. Public policy dialogue will also play a pivotal role, particularly on the pressing issue of climate change, where France is keen to support Uganda in developing sustainable, forward-thinking strategies.

Ambassador Sticker also emphasized that France’s commitment to Uganda goes beyond just economic interests. As part of the ongoing partnership, France has pledged continued support for peace efforts in the region, including the training and equipping of Ugandan forces for peacekeeping missions in Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The new economic agreements will be front and center during the upcoming EU-Uganda Business Forum, where delegations of French companies will explore fresh investment opportunities, particularly in Uganda’s mining sector. The forum, set to take place on February 13, will be a crucial platform for French investors seeking to capitalize on Uganda’s rich natural resources. Following that, additional delegations are expected to visit Uganda in mid-February, further underscoring the strong, unwavering relationship between the two countries.

With a financial windfall of 4 billion dollars in the pipeline, France’s comprehensive strategy aims to ensure that both nations benefit from this partnership for years to come. Ambassador Sticker’s vision is clear: by working hand-in-hand with Uganda, France is not only investing in a prosperous future for the East African nation but also fostering a new era of mutual growth, shared responsibility, and economic vitality.

As these plans unfold, Uganda stands poised on the edge of a new economic renaissance, with France leading the charge.