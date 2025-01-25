Kinshasa, 24 January 2025 – The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) has called on the M23 rebel group to immediately respect the ceasefire agreement signed on 31 July 2024, as the situation in North Kivu continues to worsen. MONUSCO’s appeal comes as the rebel group intensifies its offensive, threatening the security of civilians and regional stability.

In a statement released earlier today, MONUSCO reiterated its commitment to supporting the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) in halting the M23’s territorial expansion, including heavy artillery missions and joint patrols aimed at protecting key areas. However, the mission emphasized the need for the M23 to cease its offensive and adhere to the ceasefire, which remains a crucial step toward ending the ongoing violence in the region.

In Saké, five UN peacekeepers were injured in clashes on Friday, while another four sustained minor injuries the previous day. The nine injured peacekeepers are currently receiving medical treatment. MONUSCO, alongside Congolese forces continues to maintain defensive positions under Operation Springbok 3, focused on securing key locations and protecting civilians from the advancing rebels.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, while in New York held a series of meetings with the Chinese and French ambassadors to the UN, has called on the United Nations Security Council to urgently convene and take decisive action in response to the escalating crisis in North Kivu.

“The Security Council must take responsibility and will have to answer to history for the disastrous consequences of the security and humanitarian crisis prevailing in eastern DRC,” said Minister of State Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner.,”

“We call for immediate action, including firm sanctions, to ensure that the M23 complies with the ceasefire and to protect civilians from further harm.”

Minister Kayikwamba Wagner emphasized that the Security Council’s intervention is critical to preventing further humanitarian suffering and displacement. She urged the UN body to take swift and effective measures to hold the M23 accountable and facilitate a return to dialogue for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.