President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has said he is going to set up loan schemes for boda boda riders, with an intent of saving them from exploitation by private companies giving out boda bodas on loan.

“I’m going to set up loan schemes for you boda bodas per zone like Busoga. I don’t want to hear our children in the boda boda sector going to those people who are greedy for money, “he said.

The President made the remarks today while addressing a boda boda mega rally in Iganga District. The rally was organized by the Special Presidential Assistant on Press and Mobilization, Haji Faruk Kirunda.

The President’s move followed a complaint from Mr. Eria Musoba, the Coordinator of Boda Boda Chairmen in Busoga Sub-region who reported to him that they were being exploited by companies which give out boda bodas on high interest loans.

President Museveni assured the boda boda riders that he will support them by giving them good loans so that they are able to have their own boda bodas, earn money and improve their livelihoods.

He however advised them to be versatile and diverse whereby they are able to take part in other income generating activities apart from boda bodas.

“As you go into the boda boda business, you may face challenges in future. Recently, we repaired the train from Mukono to Nalukolongo. Now so many passengers have gone to that train and as it continues to expand, you may find boda bodas lacking passengers. People may shift to the train because it’s cheaper and safer. Even this murdering happens because you are alone. I see that in the future, people may shift to train and city buses but there’s no harm in taking advantage of it as long as it is there,” he said.

“Be in boda bodas but also do other money generating activities. If changes come, your base is strong.”

President Museveni also revealed that he was going to outlaw the exploitative tendencies of boda boda loan companies and money lenders.

“Giving out Shs5 million and taking Shs 10 million is extortion, we are going to stop it and we are going to outlaw it.”

On the other hand, President Museveni thanked Haji Kirunda for alerting him about the problems being faced by boda boda riders in Busoga such as murder by motorcycle thieves and exploitation.

“I want to thank Faruk Kirunda for highlighting this. You heard that when I got the information, I involved the police to investigate. I’m going to check and conclude that matter,” he said.

“And as you know in Uganda, once you kill a Ugandan, you also qualify to die. The rest is to create evidence. I’m going to follow this matter and at some point, I will inform the country about this.”

The 3rd Deputy Prime Minister, Rt.Hon. Rukia Nakadama thanked President Museveni for visiting Busoga and conducting a successful Parish Development Model (PDM) performance assessment tour in the subregion, aimed at spreading the wealth creation message to the citizens.

On his part, Haji Kirunda informed the President that following his directive that he should work with the Director of Crime Intelligence, Brig. Gen. Christopher Ddamulira regarding the challenges faced by boda boda riders in Busoga, they found out that all the boda boda riders who were murdered were riding motorcycles on loan and they were murdered when they were about to complete their loan payments.

“Your Excellency, even the impounded boda bodas at police were given back to their owners as you directed except for a few which didn’t have documentation,” he asserted.

The Iganga Woman Member of Parliament, Hon. Sauda Alibawo thanked President Museveni for the infrastructural development in Iganga District.

She also thanked Haji Kirunda for the great mobilisation work he is doing in Busoga sub region.

On behalf of the boda boda riders in Busoga sub region, Mr. Musoba thanked President Museveni for reducing the riding permit fees to Shs100,000.

He however decried the additional charges imposed on them when they go to process the riding permit.

“They ask you for a testing fee, temporary permit fee among other charges.”

Additionally, Mr. Musoba reaffirmed that their colleagues with boda boda loans are being murdered as they close to finishing their full payments.

“Your Excellency, we also have a problem of being murdered by unknown people. Our colleagues, especially those with boda boda loans have fallen victim. Many have been murdered when they are about to complete those loans. They hit you with a hammer and subsequently steal your motorcycle. These boda bodas given out on loan have tracking devices. We pray Your Excellency that you direct an investigation into the matter,”Mr. Musoba appealed.

At the same rally, the boda boda riders endorsed President Museveni as the NRM sole candidate for the 2026 Presidential elections.

The event was also attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, religious and cultural leaders,among other dignitaries.