The Office of the National Chairman Manager Hajjat Hadijjah Namyalo has vowed to ensure that government officials accused of mishandling funds in meant for the ghettos in Mubende are held accountable for their actions and vomit the stolen funds.

Namyalo was speaking to thousands of Bazzukulu who gathered at Kasana Grounds in Mubende Sub county in an extended empowerment outreach aimed at improving the livelihoods of President Museveni’s Bazzukulu in the central Uganda District.

Organized by ONC under the stewardship of Hajjat Hadijah together with Mubende District Woman MP Hon Grania Nakazibwe witnessed thousands of Bazzukulu walk away with capital items and tools such as sewing machines, popcorn machines, sprayers, grass cutting, chips making machines, hair clippers, among others for wealth creation and self empowerment.

At the empowerment activity, Santino Ghetto Youth and Unit, one of the beneficiary groups, reported to the President elected leaders often forget about them and only come to them when it’s election time and asked this give to change if the President is to stay popular among his Bazzukulu.

“Namyalo, there is no youths in these ghettos who will feel bad if this government if after voting President Museveni in 2026, such initiatives continue and stay active in our hoods,” the group leader, Moses Tumusiime aka Santos remarked, adding; ” the problem is that you come during the election season and varnish after taking our votes.”

The Ghetto leader further reported to the President how the funds meant for their Ghettos as donated by the President were embezzled and they only got less than of the allotted amounts. For example, out of the Shs100m meant for their 20 ghettos, they only got shs 40m, with a whole lot Shs 60m vanishing in thin air under unclear circumstances.

Responding to the claims, Hajjat Namyalo promised to follow up the issue with relevant authorities through the NRM National Chairman’s office and that if any officials are found guilty of mishandling the ghetto funds, they will be answerable for their actions.

She emphasized that the Mubende empowerment outreach was just a a tip of the iceberg on what Jajja wa Bazzukulu is ‘cooking’ for them, and urged them to bring forward their grievances to him tomorrow, Saturday 26th Jan as he will be in the district for the 39th NRM Liberation Day Celebrations.

“This is just ‘Kulozako’ on how effective government programmes can be in fighting poverty in our families if well implemented,” Hajjat stated, rallying the beneficiary groups to embrace these programs such as PDM, Emyooga, and Youth Livelihoods for continuous wealth creation activities in their homes.

The District Woman MP Grania Nakazibwe, thank President Museveni’s visionary leadership under the NRM government which seen the district transform to the good with better road infrastructure, hospitals and schools.

She reiterated that the ONC chose to bring the empowerment to Mubende on this day as a precursor to the NRA/M Liberation Day celebrations (happening tomorrow at National Teachers College) to remember the efforts Mubende had in the start of the war that brought this current government into power.

“Mubende is where the first bullet of NRA was shot from, and to us, having an empowerment from the Office of the NRM National Chairman is a bonus to us as we prepare to welcome the President tomorrow, ” Hon Nakazibwe said.

The RDC Mubende District, Al Hajji Lule Umar Mawiya, expressed gratitude to President Museveni for appointing the right person in Hajjat Namyalo as ONC Manager, for she has exceeded beyond expectations with the iconic empowerment of Bazzukulu with wealth creation items and revival of the Jajja TovaKuMain Agenda.

“The President made the right choice to put you [Hajjat] in that office (ONC). The youths are very grateful of your empowerment package and gospel of wealth creation you always bring to them, this is a very good gesture,” the RDC , Al Hajji Mawiya noted.

Other notable leaders including LC5 Chairperson Mr Micheal Muhereza Ntambi, Subcounty Chairpersons, District NRM leaders, among others also attended the event.

The event at Kasaana Grounds climaxed with eventful performances from musicians Vinka, Lil Pazo, Gravity Omutujju, among others throwing the Bazzukulu in an awe of excitement, fun and thrilling enjoyment.