KINSHASA, DR CONGO – The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has confirmed the death of Major General Peter Cirimwami, the military governor of North Kivu province, who was killed in action amid ongoing hostilities with the M23 rebel group.

His death was confirmed by the Congolese army spokesman, Major General Sylvain Ekenge, during a Defense Council meeting presided over by President Félix Tshisekedi at the Cité de l’Union Africaine in Kinshasa.

“Major General Peter Cirimwami fell with his weapon in his hand on the field of honor,” Gen. Ekenge announced. “He was wounded, evacuated, and everything was done to ensure he received care outside the country, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries. Honors will be paid to him during a national funeral organized in Kinshasa.”

Maj. Gen. Cirimwami, a graduate of the College of Advanced Studies in Strategies and Defense (CHESD), was a distinguished military leader with a career spanning decades. While serving as a colonel, he worked alongside the late Lt. Gen. Jean-Lucien Bahuma during the “Pomme-Orange” operations against the M23 rebels in 2012-2013 and the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in Beni.

His leadership was instrumental in strategic military operations aimed at neutralizing armed groups destabilizing North Kivu, a region rich in minerals but plagued by insecurity. Known for his commitment to defending his country, he made the ultimate sacrifice in his mission to restore peace and stability.

Gen. Cirimwami’s death comes as the M23 rebel group, backed by Rwanda according to UN reports, intensifies its efforts to capture Goma, North Kivu’s largest city. The group announced its advance on Goma in a January 24 press release, framing their actions as a liberation effort for the city’s population.

The Congolese government, however, views the M23’s actions as a direct threat to national sovereignty and regional stability. The rebels have been accused of widespread displacement, destruction, and human rights abuses in their bid to control strategic towns like Minova and Sake.

Over 200,000 people have been displaced in recent months as fighting escalates between the rebels and government forces. MONUSCO and the Southern African Development Community Mission in DRC (SAMIDRC) have also been drawn into the conflict, with M23 accusing them of siding with the Congolese military and warning against further involvement.

The ongoing conflict has significant regional implications, with Rwanda accused of providing support to the M23 rebels. Rwanda has more than to 4,000 troops operating alongside the M23 in Eastern Congo. This dynamic has further strained relations between the two neighbors, with calls for international mediation to de-escalate tensions.

Gen. Cirimwami’s death is a significant blow to the DRC’s efforts to stabilize North Kivu. Tributes have poured in from across the nation, with many hailing him as a hero who gave his life defending his country.

“As a good soldier, he served his country to the supreme sacrifice, and the Congolese nation will remain forever indebted to him,” said Gen. Ekenge.

A national funeral will be held in Kinshasa to honor his legacy and sacrifice.