January 26, NRM/A will commemorate 39 years since taking power in Kampala.

The event is taking place at the National Teachers College in Mubende district.

President Museveni is the guest of Honor at the ceremony which has lined up medalists including billionaire Sudhir Ruparelia and daily Sheena.

A source has told this publication that Sudhir and his daughter will be receiving medals “for properly preparing the venue for the non-aligned movement and G77+China summits during liberation day on Sunday”.

Last year, Uganda hosted the highly billed events, and Sudhir was behind the Speke Convention Center located besides Speke Resort Munyonyo. The international events were world class.

Sudhir however, through his Ruparelia Group, has contributed enormously through his business and philanthropic ventures in the sectors of real estate, hospitality, education, agriculture, Media, finance among others. The group employs thousands of Ugandans and contributes billions in taxes.

President Museveni has been highly anticipated to visit Mubende, and this year’s “Liberation Day theme 39 years of NRM/A: Salutations to those who re-sanctified our homeland.”