The Uganda Organ Donation and Transplant Council will commence operations, once the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development provides Shs5 billion to operationalise the council, the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, has said.

Nabbanja was responding to a written question raised by Koboko Municipality Member of Parliament, Hon. Charles Ayume, during Prime Minister’s Time on Thursday, 23 January 2025.

Ayume said that since the Uganda Organ Donation and Transplant Act, 2023 was enacted, there is a back log of over 100 patients who need kidney transplant services.

“Mulago hospital now has a capacity for kidney transplant while Lubaga hospital has a capacity for liver transplant services. The only limitation is the appointment and operationalisation of the Organ Transplant Council,” said Ayume.

He added: “When will government constitute and operationalise the council in order to save lives and limit medical tourism especially for those who cannot travel abroad for transplant services?”

Nabbanja said that the budget requirement to effect the establishment of the council is Shs7.2 billion, out of which, the Ministry of Health requested for Shs5 billion in the Financial Year 2025/2026.

She revealed that seven members have since been identified for consideration and appointment to the transplant council.

She pointed out that the council will superintend over several functions including; regulation, organisation and supervision of all national human organ, tissue and cell donation and transplant activities.

Last week, the Executive Director, Mulago National Referral Hospital, Dr Rosemary Byanyima, appeared before the Committee on Health, wherein she requested for an additional funding of Shs8.5 billion in the Financial Year 2025/2026 to support organ transplant.