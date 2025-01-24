In a stunning revelation that paints a grim picture of Uganda’s education system, a recent audit by the country’s Auditor General, Edward Akol, has exposed a profound crisis that continues to affect female students across the nation.

The findings, from a comprehensive Value for Money Audit, shed light on a deeply troubling reality: 64% of female learners regularly miss school due to a lack of menstrual materials and insufficient water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities. This stark statistic unveils the catastrophic intersection of period poverty and the ongoing challenges in Uganda’s education sector.

The audit, which scrutinized government efforts to provide menstrual health and hygiene management (MHHM) support across both public and private primary and secondary schools, revealed systemic neglect and a startling absence of governmental commitment to tackling the menstrual health crisis. As Akol emphasized, the current situation demands urgent attention, as the gaps in support for menstruating girls are so vast that they threaten to derail the education of an entire generation.

The magnitude of the problem cannot be overstated. Period poverty — the inability to access sanitary products, clean water, or proper sanitation facilities — is pushing Uganda’s girls to the brink. The data is harrowing: only 22% of Ugandan girls have access to sanitary pads, forcing many to resort to makeshift, unhygienic alternatives such as rags, old clothes, or even soil and paper. These unsafe practices expose girls to health risks, including infections and sexually transmitted diseases (STIs), exacerbating their vulnerability.

The Ministry of Education and Sports’ recent report underscores the gravity of the situation, revealing that 23% of girls between the ages of 12 and 18 drop out of school once they begin menstruating. The lack of menstrual products, combined with the absence of adequate WASH facilities, forces girls to stay home during their menstrual periods, creating dangerous gaps in their education and pushing them further from their dreams of economic independence and a better future.

But the situation goes beyond the classroom. The economic pressures that fuel period poverty also contribute to the growing crisis of child marriage. Families already struggling with poverty often prioritize immediate economic benefits over the long-term benefits of educating their daughters. In many cases, parents marry off their daughters once they start menstruating, either because they believe their daughters are ready for marriage or because they wish to transfer the financial burden of supporting them. With limited access to sanitary products and the lack of education on menstrual health, the prospect of marriage becomes an all-too-easy, albeit damaging, alternative to continuing school.

The audit also revealed that a staggering 46% of the 48 schools visited in the survey did not provide emergency pads or any other support for menstrual health. In addition, many schools were found to be severely lacking in basic water and sanitation infrastructure, further exacerbating the problem. Local governments, particularly at the district level, were heavily criticized for failing to prioritize the establishment of WASH facilities in schools, which could have alleviated some of the strain on female students.

Perhaps one of the most shocking findings from the audit was the lack of adequate training for teachers, particularly senior men and women teachers (SMTs), in supporting menstrual health management. Without proper training, teachers are ill-equipped to offer guidance or assistance to students struggling with menstruation, leaving young girls to face this already challenging experience alone. This gap in teacher training, compounded by harmful cultural myths and misinformation about menstruation, only serves to deepen the stigma surrounding menstruation, further isolating girls in need of support.

In Uganda’s Eastern and Northern regions, these harmful cultural beliefs are particularly prevalent, with stigma, fear, and outright misinformation driving many girls to stay home from school. In some communities, menstruation is seen as something shameful or even dangerous, leading to discrimination and exclusion of menstruating girls. Without access to proper resources, education, or support, these girls are left with no choice but to adopt unsafe practices, all while missing out on valuable education.

The findings of the audit paint a bleak future for Uganda’s female learners if immediate action is not taken. Akol’s report calls for urgent government intervention to address these issues head-on, starting with the provision of emergency menstrual materials, proper sanitation facilities, and a comprehensive educational program to dispel the myths and stigma surrounding menstruation.

Parental involvement, he argues, must also be prioritized, ensuring that families are educated and equipped to support their daughters during menstruation. Furthermore, Akol stresses the need for better teacher training, to ensure that all educators are prepared to create a supportive and understanding environment for female students.

Failure to address these pressing issues could have dire consequences, perpetuating gender inequality in education and leaving millions of girls in Uganda without equal opportunities to thrive.

The crisis of period poverty is not just a public health issue; it is an urgent educational and social justice issue that demands a concerted, nationwide response. It’s time for Uganda to take action and ensure that its girls, the future of the country, have the resources and support they need to succeed, regardless of the natural biological processes they experience. The clock is ticking, and the stakes could not be higher.