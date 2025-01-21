Earlier this month, the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda pledged her support for the schools’ development during her community engagement with the residents of Buyende aimed at assessment of service delivery in the area.

She Promised 100 bags of cement for the construction of Baligeya Memorial Seed Secondary School’s main Hall, 50 iron sheets and 100 bags of cement for Nakabira Cope Primary School and desks.

She also promised the residents to work with the Ministry of Works and Transport to make sure that there is a good road network in the area and also to initiate several programs that will focus on poverty eradication in addition to what the government has put in place.

Now the Minister has fulfilled her pledge by providing 100 bags of cement to Baligeya Memorial Seed Secondary School and 100 bags of cement to Nakabira Cope Primary School and desks.

Mr. Segujja Emmanuel, the Assistant Resident District Commissioner (ARDC) of Buyende who delivered the Minister’s pledge, emphasized the need for hard work and dedication as the key to progress and that everything is manageable when there is a shared vision.

“Minister Babalanda promises additional support for the development of Budiope West and Buyende District, as she serves as a Minister in the Office of the President as you also work together with her whenever she needs you,” he said.

Dewile Jessey, the Headteacher of Nakabira Cope Primary School, Buyende Town Council, confirmed that the minister has delivered on her commitment.

“We have received 100 bags of cement and 1 Million shillings for the desks.On behalf of the School, We thank you so much Minister Babalanda for having such a rich and giving heart, May God bless you,” said the Headteacher.

Massa Francis, headteacher of Baligeya Memorial Seed Secondary School, explained that they requested the support of cement through a report submitted to Hon. Minister Babalanda during her monitoring exercise on service delivery on January 8, 2024, and she pledged to work on it.

“I am happy that within less than a month she has fulfilled her pledge, we are grateful for this and on behalf of the school we thank you so much Hon. Minister,” he said.

He highlighted that the school was facing difficulties due to a lack of cement for more development.

“When we finished the construction of the girls’ dormitory, the school was facing the challenge of constructing the School’s main hall and other essential infrastructure,” the Headteacher said.

“With the increasing student population, there is a need for more development support and I call for more cooperation and support from the local leaders.”

Speaking to the media, one of the residents said, “We have never seen a person like Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, who promises and fulfils so early like this within less than a month.”

Community members expressed their gratitude to the Office of the President and the minister for their continuous support whenever called upon.