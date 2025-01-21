The move is expected to enhance Uganda’s connectivity to the international travel market, boosting both tourism and trade.

Speaking at the event, Minister Wamala highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to meet international standards and ensure that Entebbe International Airport is fully equipped to handle direct flights to major global destinations, including London. He emphasized that the upgrades to the airport, which meet the demands of the London aviation authorities and will enable Uganda Airlines to operate direct flights to London’s Gatwick Airport.

“By April 2025, Uganda Airlines will have direct flights to London. I encourage you to plan your travel accordingly, as there will be no reason to delay buying tickets. This will open up new opportunities for both business and leisure travellers,” Wamala stated.

The announcement was met with enthusiasm by aviation stakeholders, who see the direct link to London as a game changer for Uganda’s air travel industry. Currently, passengers travelling between Uganda and the UK are required to transit through other airports, but the introduction of non-stop flights will significantly cut travel time and increase convenience.

The direct flights are expected to increase Uganda’s international profile, bringing in more tourists and facilitating trade between Uganda and the UK. Wamala noted that securing this new route was the result of extensive work and negotiations, including improvements to Entebbe Airport to align with international safety and security standards.

“This is a major step in positioning Uganda as a key player in global aviation. With more international airlines operating in and out of Entebbe, we are creating a favourable environment for economic growth and international collaboration,” Wamala added.

In addition to the London route, Wamala provided updates on the ongoing expansion of Uganda’s aviation infrastructure. He mentioned the recent operationalization of Kabalega International Airport in Hoima for cargo and outlined plans to further develop it into a fully functional international airport. He also highlighted the progress being made at Gulu International Airport, which is expected to enhance connectivity in the region.

Wamala also pointed out that Uganda Airlines, alongside other stakeholders in the aviation sector, had performed exceptionally well in recent international security audits. The country’s aviation security system scored an impressive 81.6%, reassuring global partners of Uganda’s commitment to maintaining high standards.

As part of the government’s broader strategy to promote the aviation sector, Wamala noted that Uganda is actively engaging in air service negotiations with various countries, including a recent agreement with Serbia. He also stressed the importance of collaboration within the East African Community (EAC) to further develop regional air transport links.

Looking ahead, Wamala encouraged all stakeholders to continue working together to overcome challenges and build on the successes achieved. He emphasized the importance of maintaining excellent passenger experiences and improving airport infrastructure to keep pace with growing demand.

“Direct flights to London will strengthen our global connections and contribute to Uganda’s socio-economic development. Let’s continue to strive for excellence in all aspects of our aviation industry,” he said