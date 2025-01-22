Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), visited the Algerian Navy and Air Force headquarters as part of his official visit to Algeria.

The Ugandan CDF was received by the respective commanders of the two Algerian military branches, who briefed him on their capabilities and explored potential areas of cooperation.

The visit follows Gen. Kainerugaba’s meeting with his Algerian counterpart, General Saïd Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence, Chief of Staff of the People’s National Army of Algeria.

The meeting with Gen. Kainerugaba’s counterpart discussed the upcoming signing of a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the UPDF and the Algerian army, aiming to strengthen military cooperation and bilateral ties between the two nations.

During his visit to the Algerian Navy headquarters, Gen. Kainerugaba learned about the navy’s role in monitoring and defending Algeria’s territorial waters.

The Algerian Navy operates from multiple bases along the country’s nearly 1,440 km coastline, fulfilling its primary role in naval warfare, coast guard, and maritime safety missions.

Similarly, at the Air Force headquarters, Gen. Kainerugaba was briefed on the air force’s capabilities and potential areas of cooperation.